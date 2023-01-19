I want to believe Warzone 2 Season 2 will be good thanks to the delay

Audio player loading…

Activision has delayed the second season of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Fans should have been able to access the next season on February 1, but now it looks like we won’t see it until February 15.

Activision detailed the reason for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s short delay in a Twitter post (opens in new tab). “Our studio teams have been making several changes based on what we have heard from our player community”, said Activision.

While another two weeks can feel like a long time to wait, Activision has detailed a bunch of new content coming in Season 2 for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Give me loot

(Image credit: Activision )

Various new updates and content will come with the second season of Call of Duty’s free-to-play battle royale, Warzone. This includes the return of Resurgence mode along with a smaller map and updates to the Gulag, looting, and loadouts.

As a fan of Resurgence, this is great news. The mode offered a very fast-paced alternative to Warzone’s traditional battle royale. In Resurgence, so long as one member of your team is still alive, then you can respawn onto the map after a short countdown. Set on a smaller map, too, it means there’s a lot more moment to moment action than in the more sparsely-populated and harder-to-respawn Warzone mode.

Regarding updates for Modern Warfare 2’s second season, Activision has announced the return of ranked play along with new maps, modes, and weapons. This isn’t a lot to go off of right now, but Activision has stated that more information will be available soon.

White noise

(Image credit: Activision)

Since launching last year, a common complaint I’ve seen about Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 has been a lack of content, with too few maps, modes, and weapons to hold interest. So it’s good to see Activision has been listening to the community.

I’m going to be cautiously optimistic until I can safely say Activision hasn’t added anything too crazy

I will, however, be holding judgement on Warzone Season 2 until I can actually play it. I’ve been scorned too many times by developers promising additional content. The jokes on me after Blizzard delivered another half-baked seasonal event despite all my excitement.

I can’t help but think about the worst-case scenario. What if Activision decides to make the flash bangs brighter than the sun itself, or maybe it’ll throw caution to the wind and let riot shields deflect all bullets from every direction? I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little bit wary of all of the promised updates.

I’ll likely play the second season of Warzone and Modern Warfare 2. But I’m going to be cautiously optimistic until I can safely say Activision hasn’t added anything too crazy or done something heartbreaking like remove my favorite map Shipment.