I couldn’t find a better PC for around $500, can you?

GMKtec Nucbox K1 Best workstation PC around $500 Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 6800H GPU: AMD Radeon 680M RAM: 32GB DDR5 SSD: 1TB Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Very good value for money + 32GB RAM/1TB SSD combo + Compact footprint + Windows 11 Pro Reasons to avoid - No next business day support - Limited expansion capabilities - PCIe 3.0 SSD - No Thunderbolt ports

Shop the deal GMKtec Nucbox K1 mini workstation $599.99 $519.99 at Amazon

Just over $500 for a recently released 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 with 32GB RAM and a big 1TB SSD? That's a steal, especially as it comes with 24 month warranty and Windows 11 Pro.

For anyone looking for a fast workstation PC that’s also portable and relatively affordable, there’s the Nucbox K1 mini PC. At the time of writing (and until June 4, 2023), you can purchase it from Amazon for $519.99 after a $80 instant coupon. I love the fact that all this power and storage is neatly packaged in a metal box that's barely bigger than a DVD boxset.

(ed: That's definitely a candidate for both our best workstation PC and our best mini PC buying guide)

As expected from any workstation worthy of the label, this one runs on Windows 11 Pro: it has a powerful processor, an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, plenty of memory (two 16GB DDR5-4800 modules arranged in dual channel mode) and a large 1TB SSD (albeit PCIe 3.0 rather than 4.0).

You should be able to add an additional 2.5-inch SSD as well. There’s no dedicated graphics card, only an AMD Radeon 680M onboard GPU, so any workload that involves 3D rendering or GPU hardware acceleration will likely be slow on the K1; the lack of Thunderbolt ports mean that you won’t be able to plug in an external GPU to compensate.

Speaking of ports, you can connect up to three monitors and there’s even a 2.5GbE LAN connector; note the presence of a VESA mount as well, great if you want to convert a monitor into a pseudo-all-in-one PC. The K1 comes with a two-year warranty but no next business day support. We haven’t reviewed it yet but we’re getting one very soon.