Huawei showcases the best food apps for Ramadan on AppGallery

Ramadan is associated with fasting and the one thing that everyone really looks forward to is the food served during Iftar and Suhoor.

Some people prefer to cook at home while others like to order food for delivery. Whatever your preference is, Huawei has got you covered this Ramadan by highlight food related apps on AppGallery.

Food delivery apps on AppGallery

Talabat is the leading online food delivery service that operates in Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Oman, Jordan, Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

The app offers a wide range of restaurants selection and connects seamlessly customers with their favorite restaurants in just a few taps. Recently, the app has introduced other delivery categories such as home grocery, pharmacy, flowers and more.

Zomato is a mobile app and website that provides listings, ratings, and reviews for restaurants across the UAE, India, and Lebanon.

With everything from restaurant menus, photos of the food as well as restaurant interiors, user reviews, and ratings for both dine-in and delivery, it's a fantastic guide to finding the best food around you - there's even a map feature for those who are searching by location.

Whether you're staying in or going out, you can choose from over 1.5 million restaurants and 285 million ratings and reviews, all in one place. With countless options of cuisines to choose from, whether you're looking for something sweet or savoury, casual comfort food or fine dining, or even just a piping-hot cup of coffee or chai, you'll find it on the Zomato app.

Recipe apps

The cookbook app offers many easy and tasty recipes. These include salads, drinks, appetizers, stews, soups, casseroles, crockpots, cakes, and desserts. The simple cookbook app offers recipe instructions with pictures, and every cookbook recipe has easy step-by-step instructions with a photo to guide you through the process.

The How to Bake app provides step-by-step picture tutorials and video tutorials on how to bake different types of snacks and small chops from scratch. All baking recipes are presented with photos for quick selection and do not require the Internet. The recipes will always be with you, even when you have no Internet connection.

SuperFood - Healthy Recipes offers free access to tasty and healthy recipes using nutritious ingredients that you can save in our grocery list. An individual calorie counter allows you to track your meals with relevant nutrition information, keep a nutrition diary, and track your calories daily, weekly and monthly with a free calorie calculator.

The app offers a healthy diet through a diverse selection of recipes, which are easy to cook - from local and seasonal dishes to low-carb and yummy vegetarian recipes.