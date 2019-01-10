HP and PayPal team up for new SMB POS system

Ahead of NRF 2019, HP has announced that it is expanding its SMB offerings with the launch of a new all-in-one POS system and that it is partnering with PayPal to utilise its payment processing services.

The company has shied away from targeting the SMB market in the past but now it is looking to leverage its success in retail and hospitality to deliver solutions that address the needs of SMB retailers and hospitality operators.

HP is releasing a new Android-based POS system called the Engage One Prime which has been optimised for SMBs in retail and hospitality. The device comes equipped with an integrated magnetic strip reader, NFC and a camera-based barcode scanner.

Customers will be able to choose the speed of their CPU, memory and storage with a number of peripherals available to add to their systems.

PayPal partnership

When it comes to EMV processing, HP is relying on companies such as PayPal to provide the necessary hardware.

By partnering with PayPal, the two companies will offer joint customers a suite of hardware, POS software and payment processing along with out-of-the-box setup and maintenance.

HP will also work with additional payment provider partners and selected independent software vendors to include POS software with the HP Engage One Prime.

VP and GM of Retail Solutions for HP, Aaron Weiss explained the company's decision to partner with PayPal, saying:

"We saw an opportunity with this product to create a partnership with a key player in this space in payments, and that's with PayPal. It's an opportunity for us to leverage their leadership with payment services, and their experience and reach with the SMB market. They are also a trusted and recognized brand and they have fantastic customer support as well."

The HP Engage One Prime will be available next month for interested SMBs.

Via ZDNet