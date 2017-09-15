Honor 9 releases in the UAE

The Honor 9 has officially been released in the UAE, and it looks to be an accomplished mid-range device.

Highlights include a stylish reflective body and a whole lot of RAM, along with a dual-lens camera and plenty of storage.

We've sifted through all the information on the Honor 9, including its specs, features and price, to help you find out everything you need to know in one place.

The Honor 9 released in the UAE on the 15th of September with the handset costing you AED 1599 for the 4GB of RAM/64GB of storage variant. A 6GB/128GB Honor 9 model will also be on sale - at a higher price of AED 2199.

You can order the Honor 9 from today on Honor's website or souq.com in Sapphire Blue or Glacier Grey colour. Both, the 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB configurations are available.

Honor 9 design and screen

The Honor 9 has a similar design to the Honor 8, with a metal frame and a glass back. That back is reflective, but not like a mirror, instead it diffracts light at various angles to eye-catching effect.

In terms of general upgrades to the way the phone looks the main design difference from the Honor 8 is the fingerprint scanner, which has been moved to the front.

The phone is 147.3 x 70.9 x 7.45mm and 155g, and contrary to some rumors the 3.5mm headphone port is intact. In the Middle East, It comes in Glacier Grey and Sapphire Blue.

The Honor 9 has a 5.15-inch 1080p display, down ever so slightly from the 5.2-inch screen on the Honor 8. It comes in at a crisp 428 pixels per inch.

Honor 9 camera and battery

There’s a dual-lens camera on the back of the Honor 9, giving you both a 12MP color sensor and a 20MP monochrome one.

Like the Honor 8 it can combine image data from the two lenses for more detailed, better lit shots. There’s also an 8MP camera on the front and there are a variety of shooting modes, such as panorama, HDR and light painting.

The battery is 3,200mAh, which makes it slightly bigger than the Honor 8’s 3,000mAh offering, so with the improved chipset should offer a longer-lasting battery.

Honor 9 OS and power

The Honor 9 has an octa-core Kirin 960 chipset built by Huawei, in fact it’s the same chip as you’ll find in the Huawei P10. Four cores run at 2.4GHz and the other four are clocked at 1.8GHz.

There’s either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, which in the latter case is more than even most flagships have, though doesn’t necessarily mean the Honor 9 will instantly perform better.

There’s also 64GB or 128GB of built-in storage and a microSD card slot with support for cards of up to 256GB.

The Honor 9 runs Android Nougat, overlaid with Huawei’s Emotion UI, which is quite a heavy skin, so don't expect anything close to a stock Android experience.