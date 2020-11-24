Hey, listen! These Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals are among the best so far

With new Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals appearing every day, we've spotted some seriously tempting console bundles that are well worth your time.

Whether it's picking up the console and a 128GB memory card for just $319.98 at Amazon, or snagging a Nintendo Switch Lite in Coral for only £189.99, there's plenty of enticing deals for you to ogle at below.

The Nintendo Switch will definitely be one of the hottest products during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so we're bound to see more deals arrive as November 27 approaches. However, the ones we've listed below will certainly take some beating, so don't miss them before they're gone.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Nintendo Switch deals in your region.

Nintendo Switch + 128GB memory card: $334.98 $319.98 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch is back in stock at Amazon right now, and you can even save some cash when you grab a 128GB memory card at the same time. We've seen better Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, but at the moment this is one of the only offers on the shelves right now. You'll also find the Switch by itself available at the standard $299 MSRP.

Nintendo Switch Lite | 128GB memory card: $234.98 $225.40 at Amazon

You can spend a little less and just grab the Nintendo Switch Lite with a 128GB memory card at Amazon. You're saving $9 here, but considering we haven't seen stock of this console for so long, any Nintendo Switch Lite bundles offering cash off are a blessing right now.

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Limited Edition: $299 at Target

Only available for local pick-up There's no saving to be had on this Switch, but this particular Animal Crossing-branded unit has been flying out of stock all year. You don't get a copy of the game, but you do get the Nintendo Switch at its proper retail price. Bound to sell out quickly, though we'd expect more stock on Black Friday proper.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite - Turquoise + The Witcher 3: £245.05 £235.99 at Amazon

Grab a Turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite with The Witcher 3 and save nearly £10 at Amazon. This is one of the best games for the system, so to have it as part of a bundle deal makes this an attractive proposition. View Deal

A rare discount Nintendo Switch Lite - Coral: £199 £189.99 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch Lite is almost down to its lowest ever price, thanks to this generous discount from Amazon. At just £189.99, you'll be able to pick up a console that can play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Need we say more?View Deal

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Edition: £279.85 at ShopTo

Grab the Fortnite Nintendo Switch for £279.98 at ShopTo while stock lasts. You're getting a unique yellow and blue design here, with the Wildcat bundle and 2000 V-Bucks. This has already sold out at a number of retailers, so you'll want to grab your order at ShopTo before it's too late.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Grey) & Official Nintendo Mario Beanie bundle: £209.99 £199.99 at Game

Keep your noggin warm and your hands busy with this Nintendo Switch Lite bundle from Game. You get a free Mario beanie as part of the deal, and the Nintendo Switch Lite in grey. View Deal

We're rounding up the best Black Friday deals on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite so you don't miss out on any discounts on the popular console. We'll also be keeping an eye on Black Friday PS5 deals and Xbox Series X Black Friday deals in case you're in the market for either Sony's or Microsoft's next-gen machines.

