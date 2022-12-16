Here's how we all used Zoom in 2022

Audio player loading…

Zoom has published the results of its survey on how we all used the video conferencing service in 2022.

The company found that the middle of the week was the preferred time to use Zoom, with Tuesday the most popular day for meetings and Wednesday for team chats and webinars. In a surprise to no one, Friday was the quietest day of the week.

January and October were the busiest months this year, with January 19th being the busiest day for Zoom meetings, and October 18th for both Zoom Phone - the company's VoIP service - and its advanced conferencing platform Rooms.

Other services

The average Zoom meeting had seven participants and lasted just under an hour at 52 minutes. Both figures are slightly down on last year (ten participants and 54 minutes). Just under half of all meetings in 2022 used screen sharing as well.

Looking at its other services, Rooms was used most often on Tuesday again, and since November 2021, its usage has increased every month by 6.5% on average. Zoom believes this is due to the gradual return of some staff to the office, with Rooms being designed for hybrid working arrangements in mind.

Zoom Phone uptake increased by a million 2022, now with four million licenses sold. Again, Wednesday was the most popular day for making calls.

Webinars were scheduled the most on February 24th this year, and somewhat surprisingly, Sundays were 32% busier than Saturdays for these to take place.

The end of October was a busy time for Zoom Events, with the 24th-27th being the most popular time of year, peaking on October 26th.

Age gaps

In surveying just under 3,000 users, the most common pet peeve (34%) was being talked over, followed by a last-minute question at the end of a meeting (28%). Third was eating while unmuted (24%).

Zoom also found some interesting differences in preferences depending on the respondents' age. When asked about their least favorite business phrases, Generation Z choose “I’ll ping you” and “take this offline”, whilst "synergize" was deplored by Millennials and Generation X. Baby Boomers, on the other hand, were not fond of the classic aphorism "think outside the box".

Boomers also hated emojis the most (25%), as well as Gifs (36%). Millennials, on the other hand, liked them the most, with nearly half approving their use.

When it came to favorite ways to communicate, Generation Z preferred team chat (36%), but also liked using video the most - despite 63% saying that they also turn off their camera when attending meetings.

More than half of Millennials preferred chat and did not like having phone calls. Generation X and Baby Boomers preferred email, but the former still made use of team chat and video calls, and the latter were the most likely to make phone calls.