Hate the new Google icons? There's a Chrome extension to fix that

Users upset by the changes brought by the launch of Google Workspace are in luck after developers revealed a way to revert to some of the original look.

A new Chrome extension developed by product designer Claudio Postinghel reverses the recent makeover and reverts Google’s icons back to their older designs.

The icons for Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, and Meet were introduced last month as part of the official Google Workspace rollout, but were criticised by many for being too uniform and uninspiring.

Called “Restore old Google icons”, Postinghel’s extension is available to download from the Chrome Web Store now, with a Firefox version also reportedly coming soon.

Formerly known as G Suite, Google Workspace is the company's rebranded online collaboration platform, containing many of its most well-known offerings, including the likes of Gmail, Google Docs and Google Meet.

According to Google, Workspace offers a more “deeply integrated user experience” - in essence, improving the interoperability of its various productivity services, blurring the lines between each product for a more fluid feel.

For example, users will be able to create and collaborate on documents from within a Chat room and preview a file sent over by a colleague without needing to open it in full.

Google Workspace is available immediately to all existing G Suite customers, although not all new features will land at launch. The company has also introduced a new service tier, called Business Plus, which features “enhanced security and management controls”.

