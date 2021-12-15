Halo Infinite finally has a dedicated Slayer playlist

Audio player loading…

Halo Infinite has received another update to its multiplayer and while a number of changes and new additions have been rolled out, one that developer 343 Industries has singled out, in particular, is the addition of a Slayer playlist. Probably because it's been one of the most requested features by fans since the multiplayer launched last month.

In a news post on the Halo Waypoint website, 343 Industries says that it always intended on adding a dedicated Slayer playlist. Originally, it was going to come much later but, perhaps due to the fan demand, the developer decided to move its release further up. However, this does mean the Slayer playlist is rather basic at the moment, as 343 needs more time to work on and flesh out new game mode variants.

Aside from that, the developer has also added playlists for Free-for-All (FFA), Tactical Slayer (which is just Slayer but with a slightly modified rule set), and Fiesta, where players spawn in with randomly selected weapons. That last one was initially limited to the Fracture: Tenrai event, but fans loved it so much it's now a permanent fixture.

A bevy of other changes have been made to the matchmaking and challenges too. How Halo Infinite distributes experience for its battle pass has been a point of contention with players, namely because they've found it to be too slow. 343 has taken steps to improve this, with the newest update altering challenge requirements and outright removing others.

The importance of Slayer

(Image credit: Microsoft)

If you're a newbie Halo fan and wondering why the Slayer mode is so important, it's because it's arguably the most iconic part of the series' multiplayer. It's been a regular part of every Halo game since 2001's Halo: Combat Evolved so the absence of a Slayer playlist in the newest entry was certainly felt.

Its simplistic ruleset means it's incredibly easy to set up and get into, as your only goal is to get the most kills. Over the years, it has received multiple variants, such as splitting players into teams, making everyone invisible, or giving everyone a rocket launcher.

343 has already promised to expand Halo Infinite's Slayer playlist in the coming months so you can probably expect to see a mixture of returning and new Slayer variants. The studio certainly has its hands full at the moment, though, as it also needs to add other missing features like campaign co-op and the Forge mode, with the former not expected until May 2022 at the earliest to coincide with Season 2 of the multiplayer.