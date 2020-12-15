Google is releasing a video meeting analytics tools for all the data fiends out there

Google is adding the option for administrators to access more detailed insights regarding the quality of its Meet video conference calls.

According to a recent Google Workspace update, users will soon be able to access a drill-down view as part of the Meet Quality Tool that will provide them with additional detail.

The update will enable administrators to view mute/unmute activity, network protocol changes, network connection types, who invited meeting participants, who ejected participants, and end-of-call quality ratings. These metrics will be available for completed and on-going meetings, with values updated in near-real-time.

“A combination of many technical factors and activities affect the perceived quality of a meeting,” the Workspace update explained. “This additional level of information about meetings helps admins become more effective in improving the meeting quality for their users.”

Meeting metrics

For any data fans out there, the new Google Meet details are available immediately when viewing any meeting in the Meet Quality Tool. Hovering over an event, such as a new participant joining the call, will display additional details and a timestamp.

Of course, this feature will be of limited interest to most end-users of Google Meet, but it might catch the eye of a few business administrators, particularly now that video conferencing tools have skyrocketed in popularity.

Although digital solutions like Google Meet have helped businesses keep running during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s not all been smooth sailing, with disruption and security issues appearing. Being able to analyze meeting quality in more detail will help administrators ensure that productivity and efficiency levels remain high for meetings where face-to-face collaboration isn’t possible.