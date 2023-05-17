Google Drive is making it easier to find exactly the files you need

Google Drive is playing with a tweaked homepage, despite only recently rolling out an entire UX refresh under the Material You program.

The official Google Drive Twitter (opens in new tab) account shared a view of the new ‘Home’ tab looks to have made its way to the sidebar, located above the ‘My Drive’ view which is currently the default entry point for most Drive users.

Inside the ‘Home’ view, a pair of view buttons at the top of the page seemingly allow users to alternate between a ‘Suggested’ and ‘Activity’ view.

Google Drive makeover

‘Suggested’ will likely surface work that has been accessed recently or that is accessed regularly, thus similar in nature to the ‘Suggested’ view that currently appears at the top of the ‘My Drive’ page.

‘Activity’ serves almost as a notification center for new file activity, including comments, changes, and access requests.

Google says that it’s “testing a new homepage in Drive with a group of users” and it’s unclear when a full rollout will occur - if at all.

This is all in an effort to help users of the cloud storage platform find the work they need more quickly, and ultimately, with fewer clicks.

Earlier this month, the company also introduced a new ‘Spam’ folder to the sidebar which served much the same purpose as any spam folder you would find elsewhere. Moving a file to spam will unsubscribe a user from activity notifications and remove the file from all Drive locations apart from the spam folder.