Google Cloud and SAP want to solve your company's biggest AI worries

With so much attention focused on artificial intelligence, enterprises are at risk of overlooking the data aspects. An extended relationship between Google Cloud and SAP hopes to change this with the introduction of new tools designed to “simplify data landscapes and unleash the power of business data.”

The companies reckon that organizations go big on building complex data integrations, custom analytics engines, and AI models before they begin to get value from their data investments, which is something it wants to change.

SAP CEO Christian Klein hopes that “bringing together SAP systems and data with Google’s data cloud [will introduce] entirely new opportunities for enterprises to derive more value from their full data footprints.”

Google Cloud and SAP come together in the name of AI

With the new unity between the two companies and the integration between SAP Datasphere and Google Cloud BigQuery, customers will be able to access data in real time without the need for duplication, helping them to save time and, more importantly, be more cost-efficient.

Better integration is also hoped to prevent data silos, opening up access across all operations of a business such as marketing, sales, finance, and supply chain.

Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud CEO, says: “SAP and Google Cloud now offer an incredibly comprehensive and open data cloud, providing a foundation for the future of enterprise AI.”

The announcement details how businesses will now be able to train models on data from SAP and non-SAP systems using Google Cloud’s extensive and growing AI and ML services. Being able to leverage AI will help companies to tap into the data to drive never-before-seen insights.

With the announcement, the companies believe that barriers between data stored in disparate systems, databases, and environments shall be broken down, which is of critical importance when businesses are being forced to optimize and streamline amid a tough economy.