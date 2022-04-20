God of War: Ragnarök dev promises ‘something cool is coming’

Audio player loading…

Santa Monica Studios’ Cory Barlog has addressed the relative quiet around the upcoming God of War: Ragnarök, promising that “something cool is coming”.

In a video celebrating four years since the release of 2018’s God of War, for which Barlog was Director, Barlog says that the team at Santa Monica Studios is "incredibly thankful to the fans and the community for all the love and support we've received” since the release of God of War.

“Without that support,” he continues, “we would not be able to continue making games. It is your support that allows us to keep doing the things that we love to do."

4 years ago, God of War (2018) released! We’re grateful to all of you who joined Kratos and Atreus on their journey, and we’re so proud of the team who worked to bring it to life. While we’re not ready to share an update about what comes next, here’s a quick message from Cory! pic.twitter.com/Z5PHpKQppYApril 20, 2022 See more

Barlog then goes on to address “the elephant in the room”: God of War’s in-development sequel, God of War Ragnarök.

“We haven't said a lot about this,” Barlog explains. “That's because everybody is heads-down, hard at work. We are perfectionists. Everyone's tightening up the graphics on level three, there is so much going on right now that I just wish that we could share with you, but it's just not ready to be shown."

Giving a little bit of hope, however, Barlog adds that "the moment, the very second, that we have something that we're ready to share, we're going to share it, because we don't want to hold any of this back. So please hold tight, know that something cool is coming, and that we—everybody here at Santa Monica—is so incredibly thankful for all the support you've given us."

God of War: Ragnarök is still scheduled to release in 2022, though it doesn’t have an exact release date just yet. When it does release, it’ll be playable on PS4 and PS5 as a PlayStation exclusive.

Analysis: When are we likely to hear more?

It’s been a little while since we’ve heard anything official around God of War: Ragnarök and the lack of updates has had some fans concerned that this could signal an impending delay announcement. The game was, after all, previously delayed into 2022 from its initial 2021 release window.

Sony did, however, reiterate that the game is on track for its 2022 release window back in January, something which has been repeated on Twitter by Santa Monica Studios’ social and community manager and by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier.

As for when we might see and hear more about the game, that remains unclear. Once, we might have said it’s best to wait for E3 for any big updates but E3 2022 has been completely canceled. Besides that, PlayStation hasn’t been at all reliant on the show for the past few years, having opted out of the show since E3 2019.

A dedicated State of Play is certainly the most likely path that Sony and Santa Monica Studios will take but as to when it will be broadcast, we can’t be sure. If the game is still on track for its 2022 release, we imagine we should expect something within the next few months.