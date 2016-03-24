This is how you'll play Pokemon Go

More details about Pokemon Go have been released, including some new screenshots, giving us a better idea of how the game will work.

Details so far have been scarce, and just when we thought Niantic was about to spill the beans at GDC, it cancelled its talk. But today the Pokemon Company has revealed some more information about Go, which will combine the real world with the virtual to make you feel like a true Pokemon master.

To start with the basics, all the action will take place on your phone, which will vibrate to alert you when you're near a wild Pokemon.

You'll then see the Pokemon on your smartphone screen, and throw a Poke ball to catch it - but there's no guarantee you'll snag it before it gets away. As in the adventure games, some Pokemon will only appear in certain locations - water Pokemon by the sea, for example.

Hopefully we won't have to break into any power plants to capture Zapdos this time around.

There will also be PokeStops, located at "interesting places, such as public art installations, historical markers, and monuments" where you'll be able to get new Poke Balls and other items. You'll also be able to get Pokemon eggs, which will hatch once you've walked enough distance.

The more Pokemon you catch, the more levels you'll climb, making more powerful Pokemon and items available to you. Once you've caught a Pokemon species enough times times you'll be able to evolve them.

Fight on

But as any expert Pokemon player will know, it's not all about the catching. We're told that, later in the game, you'll be asked to join one of three teams. With your team you'll be able to take claim to Gyms, or take them from other teams by battling the Pokemon you've caught.

It all sounds quite similar to Niantic Labs's existing smartphone game Ingress, in which players also fight to control territories.

Pokemon Go still has us incredibly interested, but there's no word on release date yet, or any word on how in-app purchases will work.

The Pokemon Company says that a selection of people in Japan will get to test Go out early, but there's no word on when that will be. You can read the entire post by The Pokemon Company here.