Best PS4 games 2018: the essential titles on PlayStation 4

As it enters its fifth year, the PS4 may be getting old but, like a fine wine, we think it's only been getting better.

2018 will bring a wide range of new games for the PlayStation 4 (some we know about, some we're only dreaming about) but while the best is always yet to come, we think it's important to recognize the best that's already here. Over the past few years, the PS4 has built up a fantastic library of games which have helped it hold its place as king of the consoles in terms of sales.

Thanks to Sony's belief in the power of the single-player narrative adventure, the PS4 has long been the console of choice for those looking for big budget and engaging exclusives. Horizon: Zero Dawn , Shadow of the Colossus and Uncharted 4 are just some of the games the console calls its own.

This seems to be a reputation that Sony wants to continue to have given this year will bring us exclusive titles like The Last of Us 2 and a much more narrative-heavy God of War. Outside of what Sony's studios are creating, the PS4 is also home to an enviable roster of AAA third-party titles like Fortnite and Assassin's Creed Origins.

If you like high quality games and a lot of choice, you can't really go wrong with the PS4.

It doesn't matter whether you're on the 4K PS4 Pro and desperately seeking stunning vistas to screenshot, or remaining with your original PS4 console until the day of the PS5 dawns, we're sure to have something on this best of list that will appeal to your tastes.

Keep checking back for new additions – we're always updating.

Trying to decide which PS4 set-up to get? Watch Jon and Gerald discuss the differences between the PS4, PS4 Pro and PS4 VR.