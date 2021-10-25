GameStop PS5 restock in-store event on Friday – all 225 stores and times listed

There's another GameStop PS5 restock in-store event in the US, and the official date is Friday, October 29. This is your chance to buy the Sony PlayStation 5 console, if you live in one of the six cities where the in-store restock is taking place.

Where? When? Follow our PS5 and Twitter tracker Matt Swider – follow and turn on notifications – and you'll get crucial alerts of when and where to find the Sony PS in stock at all stores in America.

This week, it's GameStop stores in Seattle, San Francisco, Nashville, Raleigh, Detroit and Philadelphia (and also Southern New Jersey). We've even gone ahead and listed the individual GameStop PS5 restock store locations and times below, so you don't have to use the janky GameStop zip code finder system.

► When? Follow our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider and turn on notifications for instant restock news. It's the fastest way to get PS5 and Xbox stock updates. View Deal

► Never buy from other Twitter users – ever. They're all scams. Only buy from the US stores Matt alerts you about. No one will sell a PS5 for just $550.

Matt has been tracking PS5 restock dates in the US, consistently sending out Twitter alerts when the Sony console is in stock. These alerts have become crucial for finding the PS5 in stock, as it usually lasts just a few minutes, or even seconds, during a restock.

This is the third GameStop PS5 restock in-store event in 2021, so stores selling the console is extremely rare. In fact, it's not a nationwide restock and GameStop hasn't repeated cities, so this has kind of been one long restock.

The previous GameStop restock was last Friday, hitting seven cities on Friday, October 22: Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston, San Antonio, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Chicago or Boston. During the PS5 restock in Boston, we did a live blog.

One month before that, on Thursday, September 30, the first GameStop in-store restock of 2021 happened in New York City, Atlanta and Dallas and their surrounding store locations.

How to buy a PS5 restock ► Get crucial PS5 Black Friday emails: Sign up for Matt's Monday newsletter to find out how to get links to hard-to-find tech during Black Friday 2021. View Deal

We've listed all of the city locations of the GameStop PS5 restock coming this Friday. Follow Matt for individual store updates now:

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Instagram)

GameStop store locations

GameStop is once again listing the cities where the PS5 restock will take place, and it has a GameStop store search function. But we've found that to be problematic, especially if you don't know the exact zip code of the GameStop stores across town.

So we've listed all 290 GameStop stores (below), so you can search among the seven cities to find out where it'll be in stock.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Instagram)

GameStop PS5 restock time – when will it be for sale?

Before we get to the GameStop PS5 restock store list, let's go over when the times when your local GameStop store will open to sell you a PS5.

Generally, stores stick to their usual opening times, so if your local GameStop opens at 8am EDT, as a few of them do in major cities, that's when you can expect the store managers to hand out paper tickets for PS5 bundles.

However, some stores open at later times, including 10am, 11am, and 12pm, and oftentimes, GameStop locations within malls are not a part of the restock dates due to a ban on camping out in front of private malls locations.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Instagram)

Philadelphia and New Jersey GameStop PS5 restock store locations

Matt Swider will be in Philadelphia to live blog the line situation at one of the stores where PS5 is in stock. That's why we're listing these stores first among the six cities scheduled to get the PlayStation 5.

Get PS5 restock alerts: Follow our PS5 restock Twitter account for tracking

Store name: Ocean County Mall

Store address: 1201 Hooper Avenue, Space #1022, Toms River, NJ, 08753



Store name: Wrangleboro Consumer Square

Store address: 340 CONSUMER SQ, Mays Landing, NJ, 08330



Store name: Cumberland Crossing

Store address: 2257 N 2ND ST RTS 55 and 47, STE B1B, Millville, NJ, 08332



Store name: Berlin Circle Plaza

Store address: 116 WALKER AVE, STE 7E, West Berlin, NJ, 08091



Store name: Crispin Square S/C

Store address: 230 N Maple Ave, Evesham, NJ, 08053



Store name: Centerton Square

Store address: 10 Centerton Road, Suite C, Mount Laurel, NJ, 08054



Store name: Crossroads Plaza

Store address: 1520 ROUTE 38, STE 5, HAINESPORT, NJ, 08036



Store name: Rio Grande Plaza

Store address: 1500 ROUTE 47, STE C-7, RIO GRANDE, NJ, 08242



Store name: Ocean Heights Shop. Ctr.

Store address: 15 BETHEL RD, SOMERS POINT, NJ, 08244



Store name: Locust Grove Shopping Center

Store address: 1692 Clements Bridge Rd, Ste L, Deptford, NJ, 08096



Store name: East Gate Plaza

Store address: 1020 Nixon DR, Suite 24, Mount Laurel, NJ, 08054



Store name: Cross Keys Commons

Store address: 3501 Route 42, STE 380, Turnersville, NJ, 08012



Store name: Laurel Hill Plaza

Store address: 2001 College Dr, STE 3, Clementon, NJ, 08021



Store name: Millslide Plaza

Store address: 4004 Route 130, STE 14, Delran, NJ, 08075



Store name: Hamilton Marketplace S/c

Store address: 146 MARKETPLACE BLVD, HAMILTON, NJ, 08691



Store name: Collegetown Shopping Ctr

Store address: 721 DELSEA DR N, GLASSBORO, NJ, 08028



Store name: Cherry Hill Shopping Center

Store address: 500 ROUTE 38, STE 8, CHERRY HILL, NJ, 08002



Store name: Audubon Crossings

Store address: 130 BLACK HORSE PIKE, STE 314, AUDUBON, NJ, 08106



Store name: Acme Commons

Store address: 266 DUNNS MILL RD, Bordentown, NJ, 08505



Store name: Deptford Landing

Store address: 2000 Clements Bridge RD, STE 117 C, Deptford, NJ, 08096



Store name: SWM Town Square Plaza

Store address: 711 Evesham Ave, Unit 10, Somerdale, NJ, 08083



Store name: SWM Levittown T/C

Store address: 165 Levittown Pkwy, STE D, Levittown, PA, 19055



Store name: Academy Plaza S/C

Store address: 3292 Red Lion RD, Philadelphia, PA, 19114



Store name: Broad & Hunting Plaza

Store address: 4229 N Broad ST, Unit 35, Philadelphia, PA, 19140



Store name: WhitmanPlaza

Store address: 330 W OREGON AVE, Philadelphia, PA, 19148



Store name: 69th Street

Store address: 51 S 69TH ST, Upper Darby, PA, 19082



Store name: Port Richmond Village

Store address: 2427 Aramingo Ave, Suite 8, Philadelphia, PA, 19125



Store name: Great NE Plaza

Store address: 2201 Cottman Ave, STE 245, Philadelphia, PA, 19149



Store name: Aramingo Super Center

Store address: 2539 Castor Ave, STE D, Philadelphia, PA, 19134



Store name: Mayfair S/C

Store address: 6406 Sackett Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19149



Store name: Creekside Plaza

Store address: 1207 MacDade Blvd, Ste 170, Collingdale, PA, 19023



Store name: Park West Town Center

Store address: 1575 N 52ND ST, STE 707, Philadelphia, PA, 19131



Store name: Quartermaster Plaza

Store address: 2308 W OREGON AVE, UNIT A, PHILADELPHIA, PA, 19145



Store name: Northeast Tower Center

Store address: 4600 ROOSEVELT BLVD, PHILADELPHIA, PA, 19124



Store name: Shops at LaSalle

Store address: 5301 CHEW AVE, STE B, Philadelphia, PA, 19138



Store name: Station Center

Store address: 2900 N BROAD ST, SPC 5A, Philadelphia, PA, 19132



Store name: Kirkwood Plaza

Store address: 4345 Kirkwood Hwy, STE 100, Wilmington, DE, 19808



Store name: Marple Cross Roads

Store address: 400 S STATE RD, Springfield, PA, 19064



Store name: Whiteland Town Center

Store address: 129 W Lincoln Hwy, Exton, PA, 19341



Store name: Andorra Shopping Center

Store address: 701 Cathedral Road, Suite 7, Philadelphia, PA, 19128



Store name: Manoa S/C

Store address: 1305 W Chester Pike, Ste 20, Havertown, PA, 19083



Store name: Abbington Town Square

Store address: 1495 Old York Rd, STE 4, Abington, PA, 19001



Store name: F & N Shopping Center

Store address: 2074 NAAMANS RD, Wilmington, DE, 19810



Store name: West Sadsbury Commons

Store address: 412 Commons DR, Parkesburg, PA, 19365



Store name: Brandywine Square S/c

Store address: 40 QUARRY RD, SPACE H, DOWNINGTOWN, PA, 19335



Store name: Ridley Towne Plaza

Store address: 253 MACDADE BOULEVARD, FOLSOM, PA, 19033



Store name: Prices Corner

Store address: 3204 KIRKWOOD HWY, WILMINGTON, DE, 19808



Store name: Larkins Corner S/C

Store address: 653 CONCHESTER RD, Boothwyn, PA, 19061



Store name: West Goshen Town Center

Store address: 1115 W Chester Pike, Ste A-10, West Chester, PA, 19382



Store name: Audobon Square S/C

Store address: 617 S TROOPER RD, Audubon, PA, 19403



Store name: Upper Providence Commons

Store address: 1836 E RIDGE PIKE, STE 108, Royersford, PA, 19468



Store name: Shoppes At Valley Forge

Store address: 204 SCHUYLKILL RD, PHOENIXVILLE, PA, 19460

(Image credit: Instagram / Matt Swider)

Detroit GameStop PS5 restock store locations

Detroit is going to rock with a PS5 restock of its own, care of GameStop. Michigan stores in the city and around it will be getting the console for the first time.

For updates: Follow our PS5 restock Twitter account for alerts

Store name: Cranbrook Village

Store address: 878 W Eisenhower Pkwy, Ann Arbor, MI, 48103



Store name: Oakland Pointe

Store address: 370 N Telegraph Rd, Pontiac, MI, 48341



Store name: Riverview Plaza

Store address: 17124 FORT ST, Wyandotte, MI, 48193



Store name: Roundtree Place

Store address: 2423 Ellsworth Road, Suite 11, Ypsilanti, MI, 48197



Store name: Brighton Town Center

Store address: 8240 MOVIE DR, Brighton, MI, 48116



Store name: Frenchtown Plaza

Store address: 2233 N Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI, 48162



Store name: Woodhaven Village

Store address: 23410 Allen Rd., Woodhaven, MI, 48183



Store name: Commerce Marketplace

Store address: 1721 Haggerty Hwy, Commerce Township, MI, 48390



Store name: SWM Rochester Hills

Store address: 2532 S ADAMS RD, Bldg A, Rochester Hills, MI, 48309



Store name: Crossroads Village

Store address: 47160 Michigan Ave, Canton, MI, 48188



Store name: Independence Square

Store address: 5980 SASHABAW RD, CLARKSTON, MI, 48346



Store name: Canton Corner

Store address: 42645 Ford Road, Canton, MI, 48187



Store name: SWM White Lake Marketplace

Store address: 9060 Highland Rd, White Lake, MI, 48386



Store name: Oakland Plaza

Store address: 326 John R Rd, Troy, MI, 48083



Store name: Hoover Eleven

Store address: 26601 Hoover Road, Warren, MI, 48089



Store name: Clinton Valley Center

Store address: 44811 Schoenherr Road, Sterling Heights, MI, 48313



Store name: Hampton Village Centre

Store address: 2781 S Rochester Road, Rochester Hills, MI, 48307



Store name: Clinton Pointe

Store address: 33822 S Gratiot Ave, Clinton Township, MI, 48035



Store name: Eastbrook Commons

Store address: 22461 GRATIOT AVE, STE B4, Eastpointe, MI, 48021



Store name: Gratiot Center

Store address: 31956 Gratiot Ave., Roseville, MI, 48066



Store name: Chesterfield Commons

Store address: 34830 23 MILE RD, CHESTERFIELD, MI, 48047



Store name: Gateway Village Center

Store address: 15405 GRATIOT AVE, STE 200, DETROIT, MI, 48205



Store name: Shelby Creek

Store address: 12185 23 MILE RD, SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI, 48315



Store name: Shoppes Roseville Village

Store address: 31925 GRATIOT AVE, ROSEVILLE, MI, 48066



Store name: Sterling Heights SWM

Store address: 33321 VAN DYKE AVE, STE 5, Sterling Heights, MI, 48312



Store name: LaPeer Center

Store address: 1233 Demille Rd., LaPeer, MI, 48446

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Instagram)

Raleigh, North Carolina GameStop PS5 restock store locations

North Carolina is getting a PS5 restock this Friday, and it's way more than just Raleigh. Much of the surrounding city will see stores with PlayStation 5 bundles.

PS5 restock updates: Follow our PS5 restock Twitter account for alerts

Store name: Commerce Center

Store address: 5260 Capital Blvd, Ste 103, Raleigh, NC, 27616



Store name: Pinewood Square

Store address: 910 N SPENCE AVE, STE B, Goldsboro, NC, 27534



Store name: Smithfield Plaza

Store address: 1285 N Brightleaf Blvd, Smithfield, NC, 27577



Store name: Triangle Town Center

Store address: 5959 TRIANGLE TOWN BLVD, STE 1030, RALEIGH, NC, 27616



Store name: Berkeley Mall

Store address: 613 N BERKELEY BLVD, STE A, GOLDSBORO, NC, 27534



Store name: Capital Boulevard Shoppes

Store address: 3023 CAPITAL BLVD, STE 107, RALEIGH, NC, 27604



Store name: Cobbs Corner

Store address: 1581 BENVENUE ROAD, ROCKY MOUNT, NC, 27804



Store name: White Oak Crossing

Store address: 171 SHENSTONE LN, GARNER, NC, 27529



Store name: New Bern Commons

Store address: 4531 NEW BERN AVE, STE 120, RALEIGH, NC, 27610



Store name: Wake Pointe

Store address: 11216 CAPITAL BLVD, STE 110, WAKE FOREST, NC, 27587



Store name: Henderson Square

Store address: 390 N COOPER DR, STE A1, HENDERSON, NC, 27536



Store name: Westwood Shops

Store address: 2324 FOREST HILLS RD W, STE 3, WILSON, NC, 27893



Store name: Zebulon WMSC

Store address: 877 E Gannon Ave, Suite 304, Zebulon, NC, 27597



Store name: Shoppes at Garner

Store address: 4454 Fayetteville Road, Raleigh, NC, 27603



Store name: Highway 42 WM

Store address: 5121 NC HIGHWAY 42 W, STE 110, Garner, NC, 27529



Store name: Wendover Place

Store address: 1216 BRIDFORD PKWY, STE A, Greensboro, NC, 27407



Store name: University Commons

Store address: 1449 UNIVERSITY DR, STE A, Burlington, NC, 27215



Store name: Garrett Crossing S/C

Store address: 1328 MEBANE OAKS RD, Mebane, NC, 27302



Store name: Four Seasons Town Ctr.

Store address: 311 FOUR SEASONS TOWN CTR, GREENSBORO, NC, 27407



Store name: Colonial Mall Burlington

Store address: 309 Huffman Mill Rd, Suite 322, BURLINGTON, NC, 27215



Store name: North Pointe S/c

Store address: 1804 N POINTE DR, STE F, DURHAM, NC, 27705



Store name: Friendly Shopping Center

Store address: 3118-A NORTHLINE AVENUE, GREENSBORO, NC, 27408



Store name: New Hope Commons

Store address: 5408 NEW HOPE COMMONS DR, STE 123B, DURHAM, NC, 27707



Store name: Shoppes Wendover Village

Store address: 4203 W WENDOVER AVE, STE C, GREENSBORO, NC, 27407



Store name: Westridge Square

Store address: 3375 BATTLEGROUND AVE, GREENSBORO, NC, 27410



Store name: Jefferson Village

Store address: 1604 Highwoods Blvd, Space C-103, Greensboro, NC, 27410



Store name: South Square

Store address: 3415 Westgate Drive, Durham, NC, 27707



Store name: Southside Square

Store address: 1060 S MAIN ST, STE A/B, Kernersville, NC, 27284



Store name: Main Street HP

Store address: 2640 S MAIN ST, STE 105, High Point, NC, 27263



Store name: Fayetteville Pavillion

Store address: 2065 Skibo Rd, STE 3, Fayetteville, NC, 28314



Store name: Main Street Station

Store address: 1045 E BROAD ST, Ste A-1, Fuquay Varina, NC, 27526



Store name: Shops at Sanford

Store address: 3294 NC HIGHWAY 87 S, Sanford, NC, 27332



Store name: The Streets At Southpoint

Store address: 6910 FAYETTEVILLE RD, STE 2400, DURHAM, NC, 27713



Store name: Crabtree Valley

Store address: 4325 GLENWOOD AVE, RALEIGH, NC, 27612



Store name: Centrum At Crossroads S/c

Store address: 2472 WALNUT ST, CARY, NC, 27518



Store name: Brier Creek Commons

Store address: 8301 BRIER CREEK PKWY, STE 105, RALEIGH, NC, 27617



Store name: Cross Pointe Shop Ctr

Store address: 5075 MORGANTOWN RD, STE 8, FAYETTEVILLE, NC, 28314



Store name: Beaver Creek Commons

Store address: 1079 Beaver Creek Commons DR, STE 100, APEX, NC, 27502



Store name: Aberdeen Commons

Store address: 11088 N US HWY 15 501, STE 510, ABERDEEN, NC, 28315



Store name: Westside Village

Store address: 7711 S Raeford Road, #103, Fayetteville, NC, 28304



Store name: Spring Lake Plaza

Store address: 630 Lillington Highway, Suite 132, Spring Lake, NC, 28390



Store name: Target Park West

Store address: 1113 Market Center Dr, Morrisville, NC, 27560



Store name: SWM Rivers Edge Center

Store address: 554 E Jackson Blvd, Erwin, NC, 28339



Store name: SWM Skibo S/C

Store address: 1590 Skibo Rd, FAYETTEVILLE, NC, 28303



Store name: Fort Bragg

Store address: Bldg Z3252 Canopy Lane, South Post Mall Exchange, Fort Bragg, NC, 28310



Store name: Fort Bragg North

Store address: 8-5050 BUTNER RD, Building 8-5050, Fort Bragg, NC, 28310



Store name: SWM Northwoods S/C

Store address: 4739 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC, 28311

Nashville GameStop PS5 restock store locations

Updates: Follow our PS5 restock Twitter account for alerts

Store name: Hickory Station

Store address: 5763 Nolensville Pike, Space 60, Nashville, TN, 37211



Store name: Wal-Mart S/C

Store address: 1854 N Main St, Shelbyville, TN, 37160



Store name: Wal-Mart Plaza

Store address: 2532 HILLSBORO BLVD, Manchester, TN, 37355



Store name: Thoroughbred Village

Store address: 545 COOL SPRINGS BLVD., SUITE 185, FRANKLIN, TN, 37067



Store name: Elysian Fields S/ctr

Store address: 3975 Nolensville Pike, NASHVILLE, TN, 37211



Store name: Marketplace Corner

Store address: 1970 OLD FORT PKWY, STE 3, MURFREESBORO, TN, 37129



Store name: College Central

Store address: 2866 S. Rutherford Road, Unit A-6, Murfreesboro, TN, 37130



Store name: Hamilton Crossing

Store address: 851 Hamilton Xing, Antioch, TN, 37013



Store name: Nissan Corners

Store address: 810 NISSAN DR, STE 100, Smyrna, TN, 37167



Store name: Hallcrest Plaza

Store address: 411 Hwy 46 South, Dickson, TN, 37055



Store name: Colonial Town Center

Store address: 801 Industrial Blvd, Suite 120, Smyrna, TN, 37167



Store name: Shoppes @ Brookmeade

Store address: 2150 BROOKMEADE DR, STE 100, Columbia, TN, 38401



Store name: Spring Hill Crossing

Store address: 1013 CROSSINGS BLVD, Spring Hill, TN, 37174



Store name: Nashville West

Store address: 6816 CHARLOTTE PIKE, STE 101, Nashville, TN, 37209



Store name: Belle Forest S/C

Store address: 7036 S Highway 70, STE 2, Nashville (Bellvue), TN, 37221



Store name: The Village at Rivergate

Store address: 2086 GALLATIN PIKE N, Madison, TN, 37115



Store name: Glenbrook Center

Store address: 1020 Glenbrook Way, Hendersonville, TN, 37075



Store name: H.G. Hill Center

Store address: 4469 Lebanon Pike, Hermitage, TN, 37076



Store name: Shops at Gallatin

Store address: 1025 Nashville Pike, Ste 120, Gallatin, TN, 37066



Store name: Jackson Downs S/ctr

Store address: 3133 LEBANON PIKE, STE 105, NASHVILLE, TN, 37214



Store name: Jackson Plaza

Store address: 377 W JACKSON ST, STE G19, COOKEVILLE, TN, 38501



Store name: Paddocks Mt. Juliet

Store address: 300 PLEASANT GROVE RD, STE 465, Mt Juliet, TN, 37122



Store name: Cumberland Station

Store address: 768 S Jefferson Ave, Ste I, Cookeville, TN, 38501



Store name: Cedars Square SWM

Store address: 617 S Cumberland St, Lebanon, TN, 37087



Store name: SWM White House

Store address: 301 RICHARD WILKS DR, STE 300, White House, TN, 37188



Store name: SWM Siler Center

Store address: 3416 Tom Austin Hwy, Springfield, TN, 37172

San Francisco GameStop PS5 restock store locations

Northern California will get its first PS5 restock from GameStop. Here are the store locations for San Francisco and the surrounding Bay Area.

For real-time updates: Follow our PS5 restock Twitter account for alerts

Store name: Sun Valley Mall

Store address: 117 Sun Valley Mall, Willow Pass Rd, Concord, CA, 94520



Store name: Santa Rosa Plaza

Store address: 1029 Santa Rosa Plaza, Santa Rosa, CA, 95401



Store name: Hilltop Plaza

Store address: 3800 Klose Way, STE E, San Pablo, CA, 94806



Store name: Vacaville Commons

Store address: 2040 Harbison Dr, Ste A, Vacaville, CA, 95687



Store name: Coddingtown Mall

Store address: 733 Coddingtown Center, SPC 345A, Santa Rosa, CA, 95401



Store name: Stony Point Plaza

Store address: 750 Stony Point Rd, Ste A165, Santa Rosa, CA, 95407



Store name: Gateway Plaza

Store address: 173 PLAZA DR, STE 1003, Vallejo, CA, 94591



Store name: Northgate Mall

Store address: 5800 NORTHGATE DR, STE 106, SAN RAFAEL, CA, 94903



Store name: Washington Square

Store address: 365 S MCDOWELL BLVD, PETALUMA, CA, 94954



Store name: Pittsburgh/Loveridge Rd

Store address: 2137 LOVERIDGE RD, PITTSBURG, CA, 94565



Store name: Richmond Target

Store address: 4200 MacDonald Ave, STE F, Richmond, CA, 94805



Store name: Pleasant Hill S/C

Store address: 2360 Monument Blvd, Suite 1-D, Pleasant Hill, CA, 94523



Store name: SWM Rohnert Plaza

Store address: 4645 Redwood Dr, Rohnert Park, CA, 94928



Store name: Serra Center

Store address: 4929 Junipero Serra Blvd, Colma, CA, 94014



Store name: Fremont Hub

Store address: 110 FREMONT HUB COURTYARD, Fremont, CA, 94538



Store name: Bridgecourt

Store address: 3980 Hollis Street, Emeryville, CA, 94608



Store name: Southland Mall

Store address: 350 Southland Mall, Hayward, CA, 94545



Store name: Union Landing

Store address: 31079 Courthouse Drive, Union City, CA, 94587



Store name: Stonestown Galleria

Store address: 3251 20TH AVE., SUITE 242, SAN FRANCISCO, CA, 94132



Store name: Hillsdale

Store address: 457 HILLSDALE MALL, SPC 2132, SAN MATEO, CA, 94403



Store name: Tanforan

Store address: 1150 EL CAMINO REAL, STE 191, SAN BRUNO, CA, 94066



Store name: San Leandro/14th Street

Store address: 1415 E. 14th Street, STE A, SAN LEANDRO, CA, 94577



Store name: San Francisco/Mission St

Store address: 2673 MISSION ST, SAN FRANCISCO, CA, 94110



Store name: Woodside Central

Store address: 2527 EL CAMINO REAL, REDWOOD CITY, CA, 94061



Store name: Fashion Faire Place

Store address: 15100 HESPERIAN BLVD, STE 400B, SAN LEANDRO, CA, 94578



Store name: Skywest Commons

Store address: 1159 W A ST, Hayward, CA, 94541



Store name: Fruitvale Station

Store address: 3040 E 9TH ST, STE C, Oakland, CA, 94601



Store name: Westgate Mall

Store address: 1546 Saratoga Ave, Ste P501A, San Jose, CA, 95129



Store name: Oakridge Mall

Store address: 925 Blossom Hill RD, STE 1013, San Jose, CA, 95123



Store name: Great Mall of the Bay Area

Store address: 447 GREAT MALL DR, STE 126, Milpitas, CA, 95035



Store name: San Jose Marketplace

Store address: 579 Coleman Avenue, Suite 90, San Jose, CA, 95110



Store name: Plaza San Jose

Store address: 1110 S KING RD, STE 30, San Jose, CA, 95122



Store name: Pacheco Pass Retail Center

Store address: 890 RENZ LN, GILROY, CA, 95020



Store name: Mariposa Shopping Center

Store address: 2782 HOMESTEAD RD, SANTA CLARA, CA, 95051



Store name: Rivermark Village

Store address: 3914 Rivermark Plz, Santa Clara, CA, 95054



Store name: The Plant S/C

Store address: 1 Curtner Ave, Ste 40, San Jose, CA, 95125



Store name: Target Overlook S/C

Store address: 1441 MAIN ST, STE 102, Watsonville, CA, 95076



Store name: Stoneridge

Store address: 1384 STONERIDGE MALL RD, PLEASANTON, CA, 94588

Seattle GameStop PS5 restock store locations

Every time Matt Swider posts about a GameStop PS5 restock in-store event, people of Seattle complain "Never us!" This time, Washington State will be getting the console at these GameStop store locations.

Store name: Crossroads Mall

Store address: 15600 NE 8TH ST, STE B-2, Bellevue, WA, 98008



Store name: Target Center

Store address: 3299 NW Randall Way, Silverdale, WA, 98383



Store name: Greentree Plaza

Store address: 305 SE Everett Mall Way, STE 25, Everett, WA, 98208



Store name: Alderwood Mall

Store address: 3000 184TH ST SW, STE 580, Lynnwood, WA, 98037



Store name: Cedar Plaza

Store address: 22803 44TH AVE WEST, STE E-1, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043



Store name: 164th Street Crossing

Store address: 1402 164TH ST SW, STE 305, Lynnwood, WA, 98087



Store name: Bear Creek Village

Store address: 17128 Redmond Way, STE 23, Redmond, WA, 98052



Store name: Burlington South

Store address: 1894 Marketplace Dr, Burlington, WA, 98233



Store name: Everett Mall

Store address: 1402 SE EVERETT MALL WAY, STE 190, EVERETT, WA, 98208



Store name: Island Plaza S/C

Store address: 31595 SR 20, Ste A7, Oak Harbor, WA, 98277



Store name: Westwood Village Target

Store address: 2600 SW Barton St, D1, Seattle, WA, 98126



Store name: Panda Arlington Center

Store address: 4008 172ND ST NE, STE B, Arlington, WA, 98223



Store name: SWM Port Orchard

Store address: 3475 Bethel Rd SE, Ste 161, Port Orchard, WA, 98366



Store name: Canyon Ridge

Store address: 26137 104TH AVE SE, Kent, WA, 98030



Store name: Tacoma Central

Store address: 3202 S 23RD ST, STE 1, Tacoma, WA, 98405



Store name: C/o Barnes & Noble

Store address: 300 ANDOVER PARK W, STE 100, Tukwila, WA, 98188



Store name: Burien Plaza

Store address: 126 SW 148TH ST, STE 120, Burien, WA, 98166



Store name: Southcenter Mall

Store address: 2616 SOUTHCENTER MALL BLVD, SOUTHCENTER MALL, Tukwila, WA, 98188



Store name: South Hill Mall

Store address: 3500 S Meridian, STE 315, Puyallup, WA, 98373



Store name: Tacoma Mall

Store address: 4502 S Steel St, STE 452, Tacoma, WA, 98409



Store name: Olympic Village S/C

Store address: 5500 Olympic DR NW, STE H106, Gig Harbor, WA, 98335



Store name: Meridian Town Center

Store address: 13414 Meridian E, Ste B101, Puyallup, WA, 98373



Store name: Westgate South

Store address: 2315 N PEARL ST, STE 18, Tacoma, WA, 98406



Store name: 72nd & Portland

Store address: 1625 E 72ND ST, STE 600, Tacoma, WA, 98404



Store name: Kent Station

Store address: 418 Ramsey Way, STE 104, Kent, WA, 98032



Store name: The Commons

Store address: 1933 S COMMONS, STE E-22, FEDERAL WAY, WA, 98003



Store name: Auburn Supermall

Store address: 1118 SUPERMALL WAY, BLDG B-104, AUBURN, WA, 98001



Store name: Covington Center

Store address: 16929 SE 270TH PLACE, STE B110, COVINGTON, WA, 98042



Store name: Federal Way Marketplace

Store address: 34512 16TH AVE S, STE D, Federal Way, WA, 98003



Store name: Market at Lake Tapps

Store address: 19585 Highway 410, Suite AE-16, Bonney Lake, WA, 98391



Store name: West Olympia Place

Store address: 1001 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia, WA, 98502



Store name: Lakewood Pavillion

Store address: 5700 100TH ST SW, STE 300, Lakewood, WA, 98499



Store name: Twin City Towncenter

Store address: 1650 NW Louisiana Ave, Chehalis, WA, 98532



Store name: Hawks Prarie

Store address: 1380 NE GALAXY DR, STE A, Lacey, WA, 98516



Store name: Fort Lewis

Store address: 5280 Pendleton Ave, Suite OC011, MS 46, Fort Lewis, WA, 98433



Store name: Kneeland Plaza

Store address: 301 E Wallace-Kneeland Blvd, Ste 225, Shelton, WA, 98584

We'll add more GameStop PS5 restock store times to each individual store as time goes on and we know online orders of bundles will continue just in case the in-store events haven't hit your city in the United States just yet.