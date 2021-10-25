GameStop PS5 restock in-store event on Friday – all 225 stores and times listed

There's another GameStop PS5 restock in-store event in the US, and the official date is Friday, October 29. This is your chance to buy the Sony PlayStation 5 console, if you live in one of the six cities where the in-store restock is taking place.
This week, it's GameStop stores in Seattle, San Francisco, Nashville, Raleigh, Detroit and Philadelphia (and also Southern New Jersey). We've even gone ahead and listed the individual GameStop PS5 restock store locations and times below, so you don't have to use the janky GameStop zip code finder system.
This is the third GameStop PS5 restock in-store event in 2021, so stores selling the console is extremely rare. In fact, it's not a nationwide restock and GameStop hasn't repeated cities, so this has kind of been one long restock.
The previous GameStop restock was last Friday, hitting seven cities on Friday, October 22: Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston, San Antonio, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Chicago or Boston. During the PS5 restock in Boston, we did a live blog.
One month before that, on Thursday, September 30, the first GameStop in-store restock of 2021 happened in New York City, Atlanta and Dallas and their surrounding store locations.
We've listed all of the city locations of the GameStop PS5 restock coming this Friday. Follow Matt for individual store updates now:
GameStop store locations
GameStop is once again listing the cities where the PS5 restock will take place, and it has a GameStop store search function. But we've found that to be problematic, especially if you don't know the exact zip code of the GameStop stores across town.
So we've listed all 290 GameStop stores (below), so you can search among the seven cities to find out where it'll be in stock.
GameStop PS5 restock time – when will it be for sale?
Before we get to the GameStop PS5 restock store list, let's go over when the times when your local GameStop store will open to sell you a PS5.
Generally, stores stick to their usual opening times, so if your local GameStop opens at 8am EDT, as a few of them do in major cities, that's when you can expect the store managers to hand out paper tickets for PS5 bundles.
However, some stores open at later times, including 10am, 11am, and 12pm, and oftentimes, GameStop locations within malls are not a part of the restock dates due to a ban on camping out in front of private malls locations.
Philadelphia and New Jersey GameStop PS5 restock store locations
Matt Swider will be in Philadelphia to live blog the line situation at one of the stores where PS5 is in stock. That's why we're listing these stores first among the six cities scheduled to get the PlayStation 5.
Store name: Ocean County Mall
Store address: 1201 Hooper Avenue, Space #1022, Toms River, NJ, 08753
Store name: Wrangleboro Consumer Square
Store address: 340 CONSUMER SQ, Mays Landing, NJ, 08330
Store name: Cumberland Crossing
Store address: 2257 N 2ND ST RTS 55 and 47, STE B1B, Millville, NJ, 08332
Store name: Berlin Circle Plaza
Store address: 116 WALKER AVE, STE 7E, West Berlin, NJ, 08091
Store name: Crispin Square S/C
Store address: 230 N Maple Ave, Evesham, NJ, 08053
Store name: Centerton Square
Store address: 10 Centerton Road, Suite C, Mount Laurel, NJ, 08054
Store name: Crossroads Plaza
Store address: 1520 ROUTE 38, STE 5, HAINESPORT, NJ, 08036
Store name: Rio Grande Plaza
Store address: 1500 ROUTE 47, STE C-7, RIO GRANDE, NJ, 08242
Store name: Ocean Heights Shop. Ctr.
Store address: 15 BETHEL RD, SOMERS POINT, NJ, 08244
Store name: Locust Grove Shopping Center
Store address: 1692 Clements Bridge Rd, Ste L, Deptford, NJ, 08096
Store name: East Gate Plaza
Store address: 1020 Nixon DR, Suite 24, Mount Laurel, NJ, 08054
Store name: Cross Keys Commons
Store address: 3501 Route 42, STE 380, Turnersville, NJ, 08012
Store name: Laurel Hill Plaza
Store address: 2001 College Dr, STE 3, Clementon, NJ, 08021
Store name: Millslide Plaza
Store address: 4004 Route 130, STE 14, Delran, NJ, 08075
Store name: Hamilton Marketplace S/c
Store address: 146 MARKETPLACE BLVD, HAMILTON, NJ, 08691
Store name: Collegetown Shopping Ctr
Store address: 721 DELSEA DR N, GLASSBORO, NJ, 08028
Store name: Cherry Hill Shopping Center
Store address: 500 ROUTE 38, STE 8, CHERRY HILL, NJ, 08002
Store name: Audubon Crossings
Store address: 130 BLACK HORSE PIKE, STE 314, AUDUBON, NJ, 08106
Store name: Acme Commons
Store address: 266 DUNNS MILL RD, Bordentown, NJ, 08505
Store name: Deptford Landing
Store address: 2000 Clements Bridge RD, STE 117 C, Deptford, NJ, 08096
Store name: SWM Town Square Plaza
Store address: 711 Evesham Ave, Unit 10, Somerdale, NJ, 08083
Store name: SWM Levittown T/C
Store address: 165 Levittown Pkwy, STE D, Levittown, PA, 19055
Store name: Academy Plaza S/C
Store address: 3292 Red Lion RD, Philadelphia, PA, 19114
Store name: Broad & Hunting Plaza
Store address: 4229 N Broad ST, Unit 35, Philadelphia, PA, 19140
Store name: WhitmanPlaza
Store address: 330 W OREGON AVE, Philadelphia, PA, 19148
Store name: 69th Street
Store address: 51 S 69TH ST, Upper Darby, PA, 19082
Store name: Port Richmond Village
Store address: 2427 Aramingo Ave, Suite 8, Philadelphia, PA, 19125
Store name: Great NE Plaza
Store address: 2201 Cottman Ave, STE 245, Philadelphia, PA, 19149
Store name: Aramingo Super Center
Store address: 2539 Castor Ave, STE D, Philadelphia, PA, 19134
Store name: Mayfair S/C
Store address: 6406 Sackett Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19149
Store name: Creekside Plaza
Store address: 1207 MacDade Blvd, Ste 170, Collingdale, PA, 19023
Store name: Park West Town Center
Store address: 1575 N 52ND ST, STE 707, Philadelphia, PA, 19131
Store name: Quartermaster Plaza
Store address: 2308 W OREGON AVE, UNIT A, PHILADELPHIA, PA, 19145
Store name: Northeast Tower Center
Store address: 4600 ROOSEVELT BLVD, PHILADELPHIA, PA, 19124
Store name: Shops at LaSalle
Store address: 5301 CHEW AVE, STE B, Philadelphia, PA, 19138
Store name: Station Center
Store address: 2900 N BROAD ST, SPC 5A, Philadelphia, PA, 19132
Store name: Kirkwood Plaza
Store address: 4345 Kirkwood Hwy, STE 100, Wilmington, DE, 19808
Store name: Marple Cross Roads
Store address: 400 S STATE RD, Springfield, PA, 19064
Store name: Whiteland Town Center
Store address: 129 W Lincoln Hwy, Exton, PA, 19341
Store name: Andorra Shopping Center
Store address: 701 Cathedral Road, Suite 7, Philadelphia, PA, 19128
Store name: Manoa S/C
Store address: 1305 W Chester Pike, Ste 20, Havertown, PA, 19083
Store name: Abbington Town Square
Store address: 1495 Old York Rd, STE 4, Abington, PA, 19001
Store name: F & N Shopping Center
Store address: 2074 NAAMANS RD, Wilmington, DE, 19810
Store name: West Sadsbury Commons
Store address: 412 Commons DR, Parkesburg, PA, 19365
Store name: Brandywine Square S/c
Store address: 40 QUARRY RD, SPACE H, DOWNINGTOWN, PA, 19335
Store name: Ridley Towne Plaza
Store address: 253 MACDADE BOULEVARD, FOLSOM, PA, 19033
Store name: Prices Corner
Store address: 3204 KIRKWOOD HWY, WILMINGTON, DE, 19808
Store name: Larkins Corner S/C
Store address: 653 CONCHESTER RD, Boothwyn, PA, 19061
Store name: West Goshen Town Center
Store address: 1115 W Chester Pike, Ste A-10, West Chester, PA, 19382
Store name: Audobon Square S/C
Store address: 617 S TROOPER RD, Audubon, PA, 19403
Store name: Upper Providence Commons
Store address: 1836 E RIDGE PIKE, STE 108, Royersford, PA, 19468
Store name: Shoppes At Valley Forge
Store address: 204 SCHUYLKILL RD, PHOENIXVILLE, PA, 19460
Detroit GameStop PS5 restock store locations
Detroit is going to rock with a PS5 restock of its own, care of GameStop. Michigan stores in the city and around it will be getting the console for the first time.
Store name: Cranbrook Village
Store address: 878 W Eisenhower Pkwy, Ann Arbor, MI, 48103
Store name: Oakland Pointe
Store address: 370 N Telegraph Rd, Pontiac, MI, 48341
Store name: Riverview Plaza
Store address: 17124 FORT ST, Wyandotte, MI, 48193
Store name: Roundtree Place
Store address: 2423 Ellsworth Road, Suite 11, Ypsilanti, MI, 48197
Store name: Brighton Town Center
Store address: 8240 MOVIE DR, Brighton, MI, 48116
Store name: Frenchtown Plaza
Store address: 2233 N Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI, 48162
Store name: Woodhaven Village
Store address: 23410 Allen Rd., Woodhaven, MI, 48183
Store name: Commerce Marketplace
Store address: 1721 Haggerty Hwy, Commerce Township, MI, 48390
Store name: SWM Rochester Hills
Store address: 2532 S ADAMS RD, Bldg A, Rochester Hills, MI, 48309
Store name: Crossroads Village
Store address: 47160 Michigan Ave, Canton, MI, 48188
Store name: Independence Square
Store address: 5980 SASHABAW RD, CLARKSTON, MI, 48346
Store name: Canton Corner
Store address: 42645 Ford Road, Canton, MI, 48187
Store name: SWM White Lake Marketplace
Store address: 9060 Highland Rd, White Lake, MI, 48386
Store name: Oakland Plaza
Store address: 326 John R Rd, Troy, MI, 48083
Store name: Hoover Eleven
Store address: 26601 Hoover Road, Warren, MI, 48089
Store name: Clinton Valley Center
Store address: 44811 Schoenherr Road, Sterling Heights, MI, 48313
Store name: Hampton Village Centre
Store address: 2781 S Rochester Road, Rochester Hills, MI, 48307
Store name: Clinton Pointe
Store address: 33822 S Gratiot Ave, Clinton Township, MI, 48035
Store name: Eastbrook Commons
Store address: 22461 GRATIOT AVE, STE B4, Eastpointe, MI, 48021
Store name: Gratiot Center
Store address: 31956 Gratiot Ave., Roseville, MI, 48066
Store name: Chesterfield Commons
Store address: 34830 23 MILE RD, CHESTERFIELD, MI, 48047
Store name: Gateway Village Center
Store address: 15405 GRATIOT AVE, STE 200, DETROIT, MI, 48205
Store name: Shelby Creek
Store address: 12185 23 MILE RD, SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI, 48315
Store name: Shoppes Roseville Village
Store address: 31925 GRATIOT AVE, ROSEVILLE, MI, 48066
Store name: Sterling Heights SWM
Store address: 33321 VAN DYKE AVE, STE 5, Sterling Heights, MI, 48312
Store name: LaPeer Center
Store address: 1233 Demille Rd., LaPeer, MI, 48446
Raleigh, North Carolina GameStop PS5 restock store locations
North Carolina is getting a PS5 restock this Friday, and it's way more than just Raleigh. Much of the surrounding city will see stores with PlayStation 5 bundles.
Store name: Commerce Center
Store address: 5260 Capital Blvd, Ste 103, Raleigh, NC, 27616
Store name: Pinewood Square
Store address: 910 N SPENCE AVE, STE B, Goldsboro, NC, 27534
Store name: Smithfield Plaza
Store address: 1285 N Brightleaf Blvd, Smithfield, NC, 27577
Store name: Triangle Town Center
Store address: 5959 TRIANGLE TOWN BLVD, STE 1030, RALEIGH, NC, 27616
Store name: Berkeley Mall
Store address: 613 N BERKELEY BLVD, STE A, GOLDSBORO, NC, 27534
Store name: Capital Boulevard Shoppes
Store address: 3023 CAPITAL BLVD, STE 107, RALEIGH, NC, 27604
Store name: Cobbs Corner
Store address: 1581 BENVENUE ROAD, ROCKY MOUNT, NC, 27804
Store name: White Oak Crossing
Store address: 171 SHENSTONE LN, GARNER, NC, 27529
Store name: New Bern Commons
Store address: 4531 NEW BERN AVE, STE 120, RALEIGH, NC, 27610
Store name: Wake Pointe
Store address: 11216 CAPITAL BLVD, STE 110, WAKE FOREST, NC, 27587
Store name: Henderson Square
Store address: 390 N COOPER DR, STE A1, HENDERSON, NC, 27536
Store name: Westwood Shops
Store address: 2324 FOREST HILLS RD W, STE 3, WILSON, NC, 27893
Store name: Zebulon WMSC
Store address: 877 E Gannon Ave, Suite 304, Zebulon, NC, 27597
Store name: Shoppes at Garner
Store address: 4454 Fayetteville Road, Raleigh, NC, 27603
Store name: Highway 42 WM
Store address: 5121 NC HIGHWAY 42 W, STE 110, Garner, NC, 27529
Store name: Wendover Place
Store address: 1216 BRIDFORD PKWY, STE A, Greensboro, NC, 27407
Store name: University Commons
Store address: 1449 UNIVERSITY DR, STE A, Burlington, NC, 27215
Store name: Garrett Crossing S/C
Store address: 1328 MEBANE OAKS RD, Mebane, NC, 27302
Store name: Four Seasons Town Ctr.
Store address: 311 FOUR SEASONS TOWN CTR, GREENSBORO, NC, 27407
Store name: Colonial Mall Burlington
Store address: 309 Huffman Mill Rd, Suite 322, BURLINGTON, NC, 27215
Store name: North Pointe S/c
Store address: 1804 N POINTE DR, STE F, DURHAM, NC, 27705
Store name: Friendly Shopping Center
Store address: 3118-A NORTHLINE AVENUE, GREENSBORO, NC, 27408
Store name: New Hope Commons
Store address: 5408 NEW HOPE COMMONS DR, STE 123B, DURHAM, NC, 27707
Store name: Shoppes Wendover Village
Store address: 4203 W WENDOVER AVE, STE C, GREENSBORO, NC, 27407
Store name: Westridge Square
Store address: 3375 BATTLEGROUND AVE, GREENSBORO, NC, 27410
Store name: Jefferson Village
Store address: 1604 Highwoods Blvd, Space C-103, Greensboro, NC, 27410
Store name: South Square
Store address: 3415 Westgate Drive, Durham, NC, 27707
Store name: Southside Square
Store address: 1060 S MAIN ST, STE A/B, Kernersville, NC, 27284
Store name: Main Street HP
Store address: 2640 S MAIN ST, STE 105, High Point, NC, 27263
Store name: Fayetteville Pavillion
Store address: 2065 Skibo Rd, STE 3, Fayetteville, NC, 28314
Store name: Main Street Station
Store address: 1045 E BROAD ST, Ste A-1, Fuquay Varina, NC, 27526
Store name: Shops at Sanford
Store address: 3294 NC HIGHWAY 87 S, Sanford, NC, 27332
Store name: The Streets At Southpoint
Store address: 6910 FAYETTEVILLE RD, STE 2400, DURHAM, NC, 27713
Store name: Crabtree Valley
Store address: 4325 GLENWOOD AVE, RALEIGH, NC, 27612
Store name: Centrum At Crossroads S/c
Store address: 2472 WALNUT ST, CARY, NC, 27518
Store name: Brier Creek Commons
Store address: 8301 BRIER CREEK PKWY, STE 105, RALEIGH, NC, 27617
Store name: Cross Pointe Shop Ctr
Store address: 5075 MORGANTOWN RD, STE 8, FAYETTEVILLE, NC, 28314
Store name: Beaver Creek Commons
Store address: 1079 Beaver Creek Commons DR, STE 100, APEX, NC, 27502
Store name: Aberdeen Commons
Store address: 11088 N US HWY 15 501, STE 510, ABERDEEN, NC, 28315
Store name: Westside Village
Store address: 7711 S Raeford Road, #103, Fayetteville, NC, 28304
Store name: Spring Lake Plaza
Store address: 630 Lillington Highway, Suite 132, Spring Lake, NC, 28390
Store name: Target Park West
Store address: 1113 Market Center Dr, Morrisville, NC, 27560
Store name: SWM Rivers Edge Center
Store address: 554 E Jackson Blvd, Erwin, NC, 28339
Store name: SWM Skibo S/C
Store address: 1590 Skibo Rd, FAYETTEVILLE, NC, 28303
Store name: Fort Bragg
Store address: Bldg Z3252 Canopy Lane, South Post Mall Exchange, Fort Bragg, NC, 28310
Store name: Fort Bragg North
Store address: 8-5050 BUTNER RD, Building 8-5050, Fort Bragg, NC, 28310
Store name: SWM Northwoods S/C
Store address: 4739 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC, 28311
Nashville GameStop PS5 restock store locations
Not too far from Houston, just a bit further south is San Antonio, and it too will have PS5 in stock. Among Houston, San Antonio and Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas has become the easiest state in the US to find the PS5 in stores in the last month.
Store name: Hickory Station
Store address: 5763 Nolensville Pike, Space 60, Nashville, TN, 37211
Store name: Wal-Mart S/C
Store address: 1854 N Main St, Shelbyville, TN, 37160
Store name: Wal-Mart Plaza
Store address: 2532 HILLSBORO BLVD, Manchester, TN, 37355
Store name: Thoroughbred Village
Store address: 545 COOL SPRINGS BLVD., SUITE 185, FRANKLIN, TN, 37067
Store name: Elysian Fields S/ctr
Store address: 3975 Nolensville Pike, NASHVILLE, TN, 37211
Store name: Marketplace Corner
Store address: 1970 OLD FORT PKWY, STE 3, MURFREESBORO, TN, 37129
Store name: College Central
Store address: 2866 S. Rutherford Road, Unit A-6, Murfreesboro, TN, 37130
Store name: Hamilton Crossing
Store address: 851 Hamilton Xing, Antioch, TN, 37013
Store name: Nissan Corners
Store address: 810 NISSAN DR, STE 100, Smyrna, TN, 37167
Store name: Hallcrest Plaza
Store address: 411 Hwy 46 South, Dickson, TN, 37055
Store name: Colonial Town Center
Store address: 801 Industrial Blvd, Suite 120, Smyrna, TN, 37167
Store name: Shoppes @ Brookmeade
Store address: 2150 BROOKMEADE DR, STE 100, Columbia, TN, 38401
Store name: Spring Hill Crossing
Store address: 1013 CROSSINGS BLVD, Spring Hill, TN, 37174
Store name: Nashville West
Store address: 6816 CHARLOTTE PIKE, STE 101, Nashville, TN, 37209
Store name: Belle Forest S/C
Store address: 7036 S Highway 70, STE 2, Nashville (Bellvue), TN, 37221
Store name: The Village at Rivergate
Store address: 2086 GALLATIN PIKE N, Madison, TN, 37115
Store name: Glenbrook Center
Store address: 1020 Glenbrook Way, Hendersonville, TN, 37075
Store name: H.G. Hill Center
Store address: 4469 Lebanon Pike, Hermitage, TN, 37076
Store name: Shops at Gallatin
Store address: 1025 Nashville Pike, Ste 120, Gallatin, TN, 37066
Store name: Jackson Downs S/ctr
Store address: 3133 LEBANON PIKE, STE 105, NASHVILLE, TN, 37214
Store name: Jackson Plaza
Store address: 377 W JACKSON ST, STE G19, COOKEVILLE, TN, 38501
Store name: Paddocks Mt. Juliet
Store address: 300 PLEASANT GROVE RD, STE 465, Mt Juliet, TN, 37122
Store name: Cumberland Station
Store address: 768 S Jefferson Ave, Ste I, Cookeville, TN, 38501
Store name: Cedars Square SWM
Store address: 617 S Cumberland St, Lebanon, TN, 37087
Store name: SWM White House
Store address: 301 RICHARD WILKS DR, STE 300, White House, TN, 37188
Store name: SWM Siler Center
Store address: 3416 Tom Austin Hwy, Springfield, TN, 37172
San Francisco GameStop PS5 restock store locations
Northern California will get its first PS5 restock from GameStop. Here are the store locations for San Francisco and the surrounding Bay Area.
Store name: Sun Valley Mall
Store address: 117 Sun Valley Mall, Willow Pass Rd, Concord, CA, 94520
Store name: Santa Rosa Plaza
Store address: 1029 Santa Rosa Plaza, Santa Rosa, CA, 95401
Store name: Hilltop Plaza
Store address: 3800 Klose Way, STE E, San Pablo, CA, 94806
Store name: Vacaville Commons
Store address: 2040 Harbison Dr, Ste A, Vacaville, CA, 95687
Store name: Coddingtown Mall
Store address: 733 Coddingtown Center, SPC 345A, Santa Rosa, CA, 95401
Store name: Stony Point Plaza
Store address: 750 Stony Point Rd, Ste A165, Santa Rosa, CA, 95407
Store name: Gateway Plaza
Store address: 173 PLAZA DR, STE 1003, Vallejo, CA, 94591
Store name: Northgate Mall
Store address: 5800 NORTHGATE DR, STE 106, SAN RAFAEL, CA, 94903
Store name: Washington Square
Store address: 365 S MCDOWELL BLVD, PETALUMA, CA, 94954
Store name: Pittsburgh/Loveridge Rd
Store address: 2137 LOVERIDGE RD, PITTSBURG, CA, 94565
Store name: Richmond Target
Store address: 4200 MacDonald Ave, STE F, Richmond, CA, 94805
Store name: Pleasant Hill S/C
Store address: 2360 Monument Blvd, Suite 1-D, Pleasant Hill, CA, 94523
Store name: SWM Rohnert Plaza
Store address: 4645 Redwood Dr, Rohnert Park, CA, 94928
Store name: Serra Center
Store address: 4929 Junipero Serra Blvd, Colma, CA, 94014
Store name: Fremont Hub
Store address: 110 FREMONT HUB COURTYARD, Fremont, CA, 94538
Store name: Bridgecourt
Store address: 3980 Hollis Street, Emeryville, CA, 94608
Store name: Southland Mall
Store address: 350 Southland Mall, Hayward, CA, 94545
Store name: Union Landing
Store address: 31079 Courthouse Drive, Union City, CA, 94587
Store name: Stonestown Galleria
Store address: 3251 20TH AVE., SUITE 242, SAN FRANCISCO, CA, 94132
Store name: Hillsdale
Store address: 457 HILLSDALE MALL, SPC 2132, SAN MATEO, CA, 94403
Store name: Tanforan
Store address: 1150 EL CAMINO REAL, STE 191, SAN BRUNO, CA, 94066
Store name: San Leandro/14th Street
Store address: 1415 E. 14th Street, STE A, SAN LEANDRO, CA, 94577
Store name: San Francisco/Mission St
Store address: 2673 MISSION ST, SAN FRANCISCO, CA, 94110
Store name: Woodside Central
Store address: 2527 EL CAMINO REAL, REDWOOD CITY, CA, 94061
Store name: Fashion Faire Place
Store address: 15100 HESPERIAN BLVD, STE 400B, SAN LEANDRO, CA, 94578
Store name: Skywest Commons
Store address: 1159 W A ST, Hayward, CA, 94541
Store name: Fruitvale Station
Store address: 3040 E 9TH ST, STE C, Oakland, CA, 94601
Store name: Westgate Mall
Store address: 1546 Saratoga Ave, Ste P501A, San Jose, CA, 95129
Store name: Oakridge Mall
Store address: 925 Blossom Hill RD, STE 1013, San Jose, CA, 95123
Store name: Great Mall of the Bay Area
Store address: 447 GREAT MALL DR, STE 126, Milpitas, CA, 95035
Store name: San Jose Marketplace
Store address: 579 Coleman Avenue, Suite 90, San Jose, CA, 95110
Store name: Plaza San Jose
Store address: 1110 S KING RD, STE 30, San Jose, CA, 95122
Store name: Pacheco Pass Retail Center
Store address: 890 RENZ LN, GILROY, CA, 95020
Store name: Mariposa Shopping Center
Store address: 2782 HOMESTEAD RD, SANTA CLARA, CA, 95051
Store name: Rivermark Village
Store address: 3914 Rivermark Plz, Santa Clara, CA, 95054
Store name: The Plant S/C
Store address: 1 Curtner Ave, Ste 40, San Jose, CA, 95125
Store name: Target Overlook S/C
Store address: 1441 MAIN ST, STE 102, Watsonville, CA, 95076
Store name: Stoneridge
Store address: 1384 STONERIDGE MALL RD, PLEASANTON, CA, 94588
Seattle GameStop PS5 restock store locations
Every time Matt Swider posts about a GameStop PS5 restock in-store event, people of Seattle complain "Never us!" This time, Washington State will be getting the console at these GameStop store locations.
Store name: Crossroads Mall
Store address: 15600 NE 8TH ST, STE B-2, Bellevue, WA, 98008
Store name: Target Center
Store address: 3299 NW Randall Way, Silverdale, WA, 98383
Store name: Greentree Plaza
Store address: 305 SE Everett Mall Way, STE 25, Everett, WA, 98208
Store name: Alderwood Mall
Store address: 3000 184TH ST SW, STE 580, Lynnwood, WA, 98037
Store name: Cedar Plaza
Store address: 22803 44TH AVE WEST, STE E-1, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043
Store name: 164th Street Crossing
Store address: 1402 164TH ST SW, STE 305, Lynnwood, WA, 98087
Store name: Bear Creek Village
Store address: 17128 Redmond Way, STE 23, Redmond, WA, 98052
Store name: Burlington South
Store address: 1894 Marketplace Dr, Burlington, WA, 98233
Store name: Everett Mall
Store address: 1402 SE EVERETT MALL WAY, STE 190, EVERETT, WA, 98208
Store name: Island Plaza S/C
Store address: 31595 SR 20, Ste A7, Oak Harbor, WA, 98277
Store name: Westwood Village Target
Store address: 2600 SW Barton St, D1, Seattle, WA, 98126
Store name: Panda Arlington Center
Store address: 4008 172ND ST NE, STE B, Arlington, WA, 98223
Store name: SWM Port Orchard
Store address: 3475 Bethel Rd SE, Ste 161, Port Orchard, WA, 98366
Store name: Canyon Ridge
Store address: 26137 104TH AVE SE, Kent, WA, 98030
Store name: Tacoma Central
Store address: 3202 S 23RD ST, STE 1, Tacoma, WA, 98405
Store name: C/o Barnes & Noble
Store address: 300 ANDOVER PARK W, STE 100, Tukwila, WA, 98188
Store name: Burien Plaza
Store address: 126 SW 148TH ST, STE 120, Burien, WA, 98166
Store name: Southcenter Mall
Store address: 2616 SOUTHCENTER MALL BLVD, SOUTHCENTER MALL, Tukwila, WA, 98188
Store name: South Hill Mall
Store address: 3500 S Meridian, STE 315, Puyallup, WA, 98373
Store name: Tacoma Mall
Store address: 4502 S Steel St, STE 452, Tacoma, WA, 98409
Store name: Olympic Village S/C
Store address: 5500 Olympic DR NW, STE H106, Gig Harbor, WA, 98335
Store name: Meridian Town Center
Store address: 13414 Meridian E, Ste B101, Puyallup, WA, 98373
Store name: Westgate South
Store address: 2315 N PEARL ST, STE 18, Tacoma, WA, 98406
Store name: 72nd & Portland
Store address: 1625 E 72ND ST, STE 600, Tacoma, WA, 98404
Store name: Kent Station
Store address: 418 Ramsey Way, STE 104, Kent, WA, 98032
Store name: The Commons
Store address: 1933 S COMMONS, STE E-22, FEDERAL WAY, WA, 98003
Store name: Auburn Supermall
Store address: 1118 SUPERMALL WAY, BLDG B-104, AUBURN, WA, 98001
Store name: Covington Center
Store address: 16929 SE 270TH PLACE, STE B110, COVINGTON, WA, 98042
Store name: Federal Way Marketplace
Store address: 34512 16TH AVE S, STE D, Federal Way, WA, 98003
Store name: Market at Lake Tapps
Store address: 19585 Highway 410, Suite AE-16, Bonney Lake, WA, 98391
Store name: West Olympia Place
Store address: 1001 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia, WA, 98502
Store name: Lakewood Pavillion
Store address: 5700 100TH ST SW, STE 300, Lakewood, WA, 98499
Store name: Twin City Towncenter
Store address: 1650 NW Louisiana Ave, Chehalis, WA, 98532
Store name: Hawks Prarie
Store address: 1380 NE GALAXY DR, STE A, Lacey, WA, 98516
Store name: Fort Lewis
Store address: 5280 Pendleton Ave, Suite OC011, MS 46, Fort Lewis, WA, 98433
Store name: Kneeland Plaza
Store address: 301 E Wallace-Kneeland Blvd, Ste 225, Shelton, WA, 98584
We'll add more GameStop PS5 restock store times to each individual store as time goes on and we know online orders of bundles will continue just in case the in-store events haven't hit your city in the United States just yet.
