Freshworks announces expansion into the Middle East

Freshworks, a leading provider of cloud-based business software, recently announced the expansion of its offerings into the Middle East market. The company plans to also focus additional investments in marketing, sales and partner resources to better serve its 2,500+ customers in the region.

“The Middle East is a very strategic market for Freshworks, said Arihant Jain, Director for Middle East & Africa, Freshworks. “The opening of this new market is an important milestone for us, as it demonstrates our expanding commitment to the Middle East and further strengthens Freshworks’ position as a leading provider of business software. The combination of our industry-leading software solutions along with an already strong customer base in the region will enable our local operations to partner deeply as small and mid sized enterprises are constantly looking for new innovations to power their customer and employee experience.”

In 2017 the company expanded its regional footprint to include additional partners, acknowledging the increase in the number of SMBs opting for cloud solutions. MENA IT spending reached $155.8 billion in 2017, a 2.4 percent increase from 2016, according to the latest forecast by Gartner, Inc.