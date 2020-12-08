FluentStream Technologies VoIP service provider

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services are increasing in popularity across the world. This is largely because they provide a powerful yet straightforward way for businesses to implement affordable telecoms solutions. And the best thing? The only infrastructure that they require is a strong internet connection and devices on which to run the software.

In our search for the best VoIP service , we decided to complete a full FluentStream Technologies evaluation. Below, you will discover information about this popular VoIP service provider, including details about its prices, main features, user interface, and more.

FluentStream offers a range of VoIP solutions for businesses of all sizes (Image credit: FluentStream)

Plans and pricing

FluentStream VoIP is available with three different subscription options. Prices start from just $20 per user, per month for an Essential plan. Among other things, this will give you access to unlimited US calls, HD video and voice quality, internet fax, browser dialing, voicemail transcription, a 99.99% service uptime guarantee, and more.

Upgrading to an Advanced plan ($30 per user, per month) unlocks text messaging and unlimited conferencing. It also provides access to a powerful analytics program that you can draw on to make informed business decisions.

Finally, the Complete package costs $45 per month and adds 1000 toll-free minutes, CRM integrations, post-call surveys, and return call routing.

All plans come with 24/7 technical support and personal onboarding, which is designed to streamline the setup process for new users. On top of this, there are absolutely no upfront costs, and the company uses simple, month-to-month billing. There are also numerous advanced features that you can add to your plan as required.

There are three different subscription options (Image credit: FluentStream)

How it works

To get started with FluentStream, you will need to reach out to the company’s sales team for a custom quote. If you decide to move forward, setting it up is as easy as installing the software and customizing the settings to meet your needs.

From here, you will be able to manage everything through the intuitive user interface. Add employees and/or team members by creating new extensions, customize caller ID, ringtone, and other settings, and set up voicemail directly from the admin panel.

Various features are also available via the menu bar at the top of the dashboard. Access recorded calls, set or change on-hold music, and much, much more. You can even view various reports and statistics to help you make informed business decisions.

The admin dashboard is intuitive and feature rich (Image credit: FluentStream)

Features and services

Like most top-rated VoIP service providers, FluentStream offers a range of excellent features designed to add functionality and improve your telecom systems.

One of our favorite FluentStream features is its excellent analytics interface. This provides a range of information about things like response times, interaction history, queue statistics, and more.

FluentStream also comes with a range of video conferencing features, allowing you to host face-to-face meetings with large groups of people. Invite people to a conference and let them enter with a simple PIN, and set up as many conference rooms as required.

If you sign up for a FluentStream VoIP account, you will also get access to powerful, highly secure internet fax tools. These are great for sending sensitive information and documents without the need for a physical fax machine.

Finally, FluentStream comes with a powerful live management dashboard that is designed to streamline business communications. Route callers to the correct people in seconds, minimize hold times, and look after things from the comfort of your home or any other location with an internet connection.

FluentStream is backed by a suite of advanced features (Image credit: FluentStream)

Support and customer care

FluentStream offers a range of live and self-help resources to ensure you get the most out of your plan. You can speak with the customer support team via phone, online contact form, or email ticket. Alternatively, search for answers in the help center, which contains a suite of user guides, tutorials, and informative articles. There is even a community forum where you can post unusual and/or more specific questions to find an answer.

What’s more, FluentStream gets excellent ratings across the web, suggesting that its after-sales customer care is great. For example, it gets a rating of 4.6/5 from 64 reviews on Capterra, a popular software review website. Even better, the company’s customer service gets an almost perfect 4.8/5 stars. Similarly, it receives 4.9/5 stars on G2, another well-known review site.

There are various self-help and live support options (Image credit: FluentStream)

The competition

FluentStream is one of the highest-rated VoIP service providers around, but there are still plenty of alternatives worth considering.

For one, RingCentral Office is a very popular VoIP provider offering a range of different subscription options. It’s highly customizable, is perfect for large teams, and comes with a range of integrations with CRM programs like Zendesk and SalesForce.

Another great option is 8x8 Inc, which provides reliable VoIP solutions from just $12 per user, per month. There are various services available, including voice and video calling, mobile VoIP, messaging, and more. And the higher-end plans include unlimited calls to numerous countries, rather than just within the USA and/or Canada like many providers offer.

Final verdict

At the end of the day, FluentStream offers high-quality VoIP services backed by a range of advanced features, an excellent reputation, and quite competitive prices. It’s very easy to use, requires little infrastructure investment, and provides great customer service.

If you’re looking for an easy-to-use VoIP system that requires little setup, we’d highly recommend getting in touch with the FluentStream team to see if it’s right for you.