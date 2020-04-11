Staying at home during the coronavirus outbreak is the smartest thing you can do, but it could be a struggle to find things to do to stay occupied. Though the first half of the day can be spent on work-related tasks, the rest of the day can prove to be challenging.

Luckily, PC gaming is here to save the day, and gaming on the Omen 15 powered by a 9th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor is a real treat. It’s super portable, so you can set up your little gaming corner in almost any space in your house. You can use it to do office work during the day and then easily flip over to some great games when you need a bit of a break. Armed with plenty of storage, fast DDR4 RAM and a GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics card, you’ll be able to enjoy all your games with smooth framerates and great performance.

Of course, there are thousands of PC games out there, so choosing the right ones can be a bit tricky. Here are five great PC games you can play on the Omen 15 that will keep you entertained for hours on end.

Doom Eternal

What’s better at curing boredom than hunting down demons? Grab your favourite weapons and dive into some brutal action with cutthroat fights, gory finishers, and phenomenal graphics. There are plenty of secret areas and challenges to explore as well, so make sure you’re stocked up on ammo before diving into battle. And no matter how many times you’re bashing away, the Omen 15 RGB keyboard is more than up to the task.

Overwatch

If you’re into team-based games and want a roster of unique characters to choose from, then Overwatch is the game for you. Team up with friends (or strangers) to frantically capture a point in the level or work together to move a payload through to its destination. It’s fast-paced and offers plenty of challenges, and if you really thing you’re up for it, you can queue up for ranked competitive matches to show off your skills.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

This charming sequel is a beautiful game to play, filled with lots of areas to explore. The soothing soundtrack and gorgeous graphics are great to put your mind at ease but be prepared for challenging puzzles and some excellent action sequences.

The Bang & Olufsen speakers on the Omen 15 really help you enjoy the phenomenal background music that this game showcases.

Fortnite

It’s the game that’s sweeping the Internet, with thousands of gamers streaming their gameplay skills to the world. Team up with your friends and see how long you can survive against hordes of other players in this unique build-to-survive game.

There’s a reason it remains one of the most popular games to play, so scour for loot, grab some supplies, and hunt your way to the top. And thanks to the 144Hz display refresh rate of the Omen 15, you’ll be picking off your enemies faster than they can react.

The Jackbox Party Pack

If you’re looking at games to keep your family entertained, then The Jackbox Party Pack is a sure-fire hit. Just connect your Omen 15 to your TV using the HDMI port, and then grab your phone or a laptop to join in on the myriad of games available.

Design funny t-shirts, test your trivia knowledge in a murder house, or even try your hand at stand-up comedy. There are plenty of games to choose from depending on which pack you buy, but all of them are sure to deliver hours of entertainment.

