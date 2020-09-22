Facebook is making it easier to protect your work online

Facebook is making it easier for content creators to protect the images they've shared on the social media platform with the launch of Rights Manager for Images.

Back in 2016, the company introduced Rights Manager in Creator Studio to help creators and publishers control when, how and where their content is shared across Facebook and Instagram.

Now though, Facebook has launched a new version of Rights Manager that uses image matching technology to allow users to protect and manage their image content at scale.

Rights Manager for Images

To get started using Rights Manager, creators and publishers will first need to apply here by filling out a form with information on the pages they want to protect, who the primary rights holder is, the type of rights owner they are and what other sites and platforms their content can be found on. The Rights Manager team will then review the application and get back to you as soon as possible.

Once this is complete, Rights Manager will then find matching content on Facebook and Instagram. Settings in Rights Manager can be adjusted to match things like ownership that should apply worldwide or only in certain locations.

In addition to free content management tools, Facebook also has a fast and effective IP reporting system, a repeat infringer policy and other measures to help protect creator and publisher content online.

If you use Facebook or Instagram to share your professional work online, signing up for Rights Manager for Images makes a lot of sense as you can protect your content for free and easily track where else your images are showing up online.