F1 2021 could be roaring onto Xbox Game Pass

The next slate of games coming to Xbox Game Pass have seemingly been leaked and racing fans will no doubt be pleased about the potential lineup.

According to Dealabs user billbil kun (via VGC), Xbox Game Pass subscribers can expect F1 2021, The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk, Tainted Grail: Conquest, Weird West, Shredders, Zero Escape: The Nonary Games and Norco to join the Game Pass library before the end of March.

While it's worth being skeptical of all leaks, billbil kun does have a solid track record of leaking PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass games ahead of their official announcements. What's more, the official Shredders website has already confirmed the game is coming to Xbox Game Pass on March 17, suggesting this could be the date we see all these titles arrive in the library.

It's likely we won't have to wait long to find out if this is indeed the next Xbox Game Pass lineup, as we expect Microsoft to announce the new games imminently.

Analysis: another solid lineup

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

This is another good-looking lineup from Microsoft. F1 2021 is not only one of the best racing games available right now, but it happily sits on our best Xbox Series X games list thanks to its brilliant story mode and dazzling graphics. What's more, F1 2021's inclusion in the Game Pass library would bolster the library's already impressive racing game offering, which includes Dirt 5, Forza Horizon 5, GRID and more.

When it comes to the other games that will potentially be on offer, there's sure to be one that suits your tastes. The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk is sure to please tactical RPG fans, Tainted Grail: Conquest is a roguelike deck builder, Weird West is a stylish action RPG from the creators of Dishonored and Prey, Shredders is an adrenaline-fuelled snowboard game, Zero Escape: The Nonary Games is a visual novel adventure and Norco is a Southern Gothic point & click narrative adventure.

If these games are due to arrive in the Xbox Game Pass library on March 17, we imagine Microsoft will officially announce them either on March 15 or March 16.

Want to get access to all Xbox Game Pass has to offer? Check out the best deals for Game Pass in your region, below: