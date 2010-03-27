iPad App Store details leak online

Apple's iPad App Store is set to launch on April 3rd, but the first screens and details on the new software store for Apple's new slate computer have started leaking out onto the internet.

The iPad App Store features the same bottom tab bar layout as iPhone's App Store.

Hot or not?

The What's Hot and Featured pages are currently populated with iPhone apps, though we expect to see them populated with dedicated iPad apps at launch on 3 April.

The Top Paid and Top Free iPad-specific Apps lists are displayed side-by-side in groups of 10, with the Top Revenue iPad Apps list below them.

When searching for apps, results will show up both iPhone and iPad apps.

Via Appadvice.com