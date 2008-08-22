UK government 'failing' on e-waste regulation

The Environment Agency has been accused of not meeting its own electronic waste regulations.

A year ago a directive was put in place by Whitehall, called the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) directive. The Environment Agency was put in charge of enforcing this directive, but it seems it has come short of meeting specific WEEE targets.

Computers dumped in Africa

Greenpeace is one of the organisations to put the boot in, accusing the Environment Agency for not enforcing that products are disposed of correctly, so that they are safe as possible to the environment.

The organisation has found that many big-name companies have been using the likes of Ghana as a dumping ground.

A recent investigation flagged up the fact that bits of electrical equipment, such as computers, have illegally found their way to Africa. The equipment was made by a number of manufacturers including Sony, Philips, Dell and Canon.

This has led Greenpeace to criticise the Environment Agency for its 'shying away' from this problem, which is so bad that the UN estimates that 20-50 million tonnes of e-waste is produced globally every year.