Citrix strikes back at Windows 365 with new desktop-as-a-service options

Citrix has updated its desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) offering, which delivers virtualized apps and desktops from the cloud to users' devices.

The refreshed solution, Citrix DaaS , is now available in hybrid cloud and hyperscaler-specific deployment options.

The news comes after Citrix competitor Microsoft recently expanded its own virtualization service with new features for hybrid working. The tech giant announced a series of updates for Windows 365 earlier this month, which enable users to switch between their local and cloud-based Windows 11 desktops with ease.

Citrix says the updated solution, formerly known as Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops Service, provides remote access to apps and data for employees.

The Florida-based tech firm says the solution allows customers to store their information on a secure cloud server and to implement a zero-trust security approach to device protection, covering managed and employee-owned devices.

In addition, Citrix says the solution can help organizations scale the number of desktops they offer up or down to cater to demand from different employee types and to meet varying work needs. This includes full-time employees, contingent and seasonal workers, temporary labor, freelancers, and designers and partners.

Citrix DaaS is available in two flavors: Hybrid DaaS and DaaS for Hyperscalers.

“Businesses want a modern and secure desktop, application, and data delivery strategy that reflects the reality of how users work and can keep up with the rapid change of business applications and devices, without amplifying the management and security burden that already weighs heavily on IT shoulders,” said Mark Bowker, Senior Analyst at the Enterprise Strategy Group.

“DaaS possesses the unique combination of attributes that appeals to businesses across industries: improved time to value, cost reduction, and enhanced security.”

The market for hybrid working solutions may continue to be a fertile one. As the pandemic recedes, only around 34% of "knowledge workers" (those who predominantly work on a computer) have made a full return to the office according to a recent survey by Slack.

In addition, the DaaS market is currently going from strength to strength; Gartner expects spending on DaaS to grow 26.6% in 2022.