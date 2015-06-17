Come with me if you want to get home: Arnie is giving voice directions to drivers

It might be his biggest role yet: Arnold Schwarzenegger will assume the part of the Terminator and offer turn-by-turn directions through car navigation app Waze.

Boot up Arnie and you'll hear phrases like:

"I need your clothes, your boots and your motorcycle. Heh, just kidding. Let's hit the road."

"I'm looking for Sarah Connor, but we can go to your destination first."

"I know where you're going and I will get you there. Trust me."

It's all part of a promotional campaign for Terminator: Genisys, which is about to hit theatres (the app will even show you cinemas that are showing the movie). "Every single day on social media fans ask me to record my movie lines," said Arnie, "so now I get to bring this classic role and my charming Austrian accent into their cars."

Even if he says so himself.