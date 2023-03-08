Capcom Spotlight 2023: When is the next event, and what to expect

By Elie Gould
published

Everything we know about the next Capcom Spotlight event

Capcom spotlight image
(Image credit: Capcom)
Audio player loading…

It’s that time of the year again: the Capcom Spotlight is almost upon us. The first major gaming event of March 2023 is about to kick off, and here’s how to get front-row seats. 

In this spotlight, we expect more details on the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake, the action RPG Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, and the anticipated Nintendo Switch Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, among others.

The Capcom Spotlight will be broadcast live for fans worldwide to enjoy. But if you don’t have time to sit down and watch the entire stream, don’t worry; Capcom will upload the whole stream after it’s happened on their Youtube channel (opens in new tab)

How to Watch the March 2023 Capcom Spotlight 

Resident Evil 4 Remake Leon

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Capcom Spotlight 2023 will take place March 9 PST 2:30pm / EST 5:30pm / GMT 10:30pm / (Thursday, March 10 AEDT 9:30am) via a virtual stream that you’ll be able to find on Capcom’s Twitch account (opens in new tab), YouTube (opens in new tab), and social media sites like Facebook (opens in new tab)and TikTok (opens in new tab)

The stream will be approximately 26 minutes. However, there’s always a potential for this to run over slightly. You’ll also need to verify your age on YouTube before you enter the spotlight, as some of the content showcased will not be suitable for children.

Capcom Spotlight 2023: what we expect to see 

An exofighter holding a gun in exoprimal

(Image credit: Sony)

Up to bat first, and the biggest hitter we expect to see will be the survival horror game Resident Evil 4 remake. With a release date that is weeks away on March 24, there’ll hopefully be some last-minute information and maybe even some gameplay for fans to enjoy. 

According to Capcom’s website (opens in new tab), we’ll also see more details on the upcoming third-person shooter Exoprimal, available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. While the remaster of the classic adventure game Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, and the action RPG Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will also make an appearance.  

Elie Gould
Elie Gould
Features Writer

Elie is a Features Writer for TechRadar Gaming, here to write about anything new or slightly weird. Before writing for TRG, Elie studied for a Masters at Cardiff University JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs or editing the gaming section for their student publications. 


Elie’s first step into gaming was through Pokémon but they've taken the natural next step in the horror genre. Any and every game that would keep you up at night is on their list to play - despite the fact that one of Elie’s biggest fears is being chased. 

