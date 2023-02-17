Resident Evil 4 remake release date, trailers, gameplay and news

Audio player loading…

The Resident Evil 4 remake is an upcoming third-person survival horror game from Capcom. Due to release this March on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, the title is a remake of the original Resident Evil 4 released in 2005.

Set in a foreboding Spanish village, Resident Evil 4 follows the story of Leon Kennedy as he embarks on a mission toon his mission to rescue the President’s daughter from a village of parasite-worshipping cultists. The game’s intense third-person over-the-shoulder action is blended with stealth and survival elements, making for a frantic horror experience.

This modern remake of Resident Evil 4 is slated to include a range of modernizations and improvements. Among these are improved visuals, including more detailed character designs and backgrounds. Read on to learn more about what to expect from the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Resident Evil 4 remake cut to the chase

What is it? A modern remake of survival horror staple Resident Evil 4

A modern remake of survival horror staple Resident Evil 4 What can I play it on? PS4, PS5, Xbox X|S and PC

PS4, PS5, Xbox X|S and PC When can I play it? March 24, 2023

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Resident Evil 4 remake is set to release on March 24, 2023, for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Unfortunately, it looks like the title will not be available on Xbox Game Pass nor will it be playable on Xbox One.

Resident Evil 4 remake trailers

Latest trailer

The most recent trailer for the Resident Evil 4 remake does a great deal to show off the game’s impressive visuals and eerie storyline. Released in October 2022, the trailer shows Leon’s struggle to rescue Ashley from the sinister machinations of Los Illuminados – the evil cult responsible for the darkness that has gripped the small Spanish village where the game takes place.

We’re also treated to glimpses of some of the title’s monsters. Though Capcom seems to be keeping its cards close to its chest when it comes to visual spoilers for Resident Evil 4’s more gruesome antagonists, we were given some hints as to what Leon and Ashley can expect to face. The trailer also shows off some gorgeous facial animations and impressive setpieces.

More trailers

Despite its imminent release, relatively few trailers have dropped for the Resident Evil 4 remake so far. The State of Play June 2022 announcement trailer (opens in new tab) can be found on the official PlayStation YouTube channel (opens in new tab). There is also a five-minute-long gameplay trailer (opens in new tab) which can be found on GameSpot’s Youtube channel.

Resident Evil 4 remake story and setting

The Resident Evil 4 remake has you take on the role of Leon Kennedy, an agent of the US government and part of a special task force opposed to the nefarious Umbrella Corporation. Kennedy has been ordered to recover the President’s daughter, Ashley Graham, from sinister cult Los Illuminados.

His quest for Ashley leads Leon to a village in rural Spain, full of farmers who have since become infected with a mind-controlling parasite that they call Las Plagas. Unfortunately, it looks like Ashley has also been infected by this parasite and that Los Illuminados intend to use her as a means to control the President of the United States.

As you can see, the stakes are pretty high. Leon will have to team up with locals, track down the cult leaders, and unravel the source of the Las Plagas conspiracy.

Resident Evil 4 remake gameplay

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Resident Evil 4 remake combines third-person over-the-shoulder action with stealth elements and inventory management to deliver a tried-and-true survival horror formula. In addition to these Resident Evil staples, the Resident Evil 4 remake boasts some welcome quality-of-life improvements, including additional control schemes and improved menus and graphics.

The title also brings with it some brand-new additions, including brand-new sidequests, new enemy types, and new parry mechanics, which allow Leon to block attacks with his knife. Capcom has also seen fit to avoid Quick-Time events in the remake. Ashley will also no longer have a health bar, but, instead, will enter a “downed state” if she takes too much damage. If you fail to revive her, and she gets hit again while in this state, she’ll die. This is, in the words of a Capcom representative, intended to make her feel “more like a natural companion” and “less like a second health bar to babysit” ( via IGN (opens in new tab)).

The “attache case” inventory management system from the original will be making a return along with The Merchant. As you might expect, he’s the man to see if you want to buy new items, sell superfluous gear, or upgrade existing equipment.

Resident Evil 4 remake news

(Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil 4 developer hints at the return of an infamous controller.