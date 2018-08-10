BT creates 1,000 new customer service jobs

BT is to create 1,000 permanent customer service jobs at sites across the UK as part of a drive to improve standards.

The company will no longer offer contract roles at its call centres in Blackburn, Canterbury, Dundee, Sandwell, and South Shields and will instead offer all of its contract advisors a permanent position.

Staff will handle a range of customer queries, including technical support and account requests, related to BT’s consumer products.

BT jobs

BT has spent the past few years repatriating all of its customer service operations and will answer all calls in the UK and Ireland by the end of 2020. Last year it created 1,000 new jobs in a separate move.

“We’re continuing to invest across the UK to give our customers the best connections, service, and experiences,” said Marc Allera, BT Consumer CEO. “These new roles will provide better job security, and will mean our people can focus on putting our customers first and offer the best help and support, whether on the phone or online.”

Earlier this year BT announced plans to cut 13,000 jobs, mainly in back office and middle management roles, and employ 6,000 engineers and customer service agents. It is hoped the structural changes will improve its network and level of service.

CEO Gavin Patterson will also be looking for a new role after the company confirmed he would be stepping down later this year. A replacement has not yet been named.