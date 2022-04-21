Bitdefender bolsters its VPN with additional privacy protection

Audio player loading…

The cybersecurity firm Bitdefender has updated its VPN service with new features designed to bolster privacy, identity protection and security.

Bitdefender Premium VPN now includes new ad blocker and anti-tracker models alongside whitelisting capabilities to provide users with secure and private web browsing on all of their devices.

According to recent research (PDF) from Bitdefender, most consumers are highly exposed to risk as the majority of them (61%) are not using VPN services and anti-trackers, ad blockers (44%) or privacy software of any kind (64%) on the personal devices they use to access the web.

VP of Bitdefender Consumer Solutions, Ciprian Istrate explained in a press release why the company has decided to bolster its VPN service with new privacy protection features, saying:

"It has become increasingly difficult for consumers to maintain privacy and keep their data secure as they conduct their digital lives online. We incorporated ad blocking and anti-tracking capabilities to Bitdefender Premium VPN to deliver both solid protection and anonymity as users enjoy favorite online activities without concern their online behaviors are being tracked or personal data collected and sold either legally or illegally."

Ad-blocking and anti-tracking

Bitdefender Premium VPN securely encrypts all incoming and outgoing web traffic on Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices by using Bitdefender’s 4,000 VPN servers across 49 countries. Not only does this allow customers to access geo-blocked content but it also keeps their online identities safe from hackers, ISPs and other third parties.

With the latest update to its VPN, a native ad blocker module removes ads, banners, pop-ups and even video ads from websites for an improved browsing experience. At the same time, blocking intrusive ads reduces the risk of both adware and malware while helping users save bandwidth.

Bitdefender’s new anti-tracking feature also blocks advertisers, websites and other third parties from collecting device type, location and other data on its users’ online activity to help prevent online profiling.

Finally, Bitdefender Premium VPN has added the ability to whitelist trusted websites so that users can easily make exceptions to ad blocking and ant-tracking features by adding the URLs of specific trusted domains to a whitelist.

Bitdefender’s VPN service is available for Windows, macOS, Android and iOS devices and the company’s new ad blocker, anti-tracker and whitelist capabilities are now generally available for all users.