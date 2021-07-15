Apple POS vs. Android POS: What's the difference and which is best for my business?

There is no scarcity of point of sale (POS) systems in the market. Lightspeed POS, Square POS, Clover POS, Shopify POS, QuickBooks POS, Revel, and Epos Now POS are just a few of them. While some of these run on Apple’s iOS and some on Android, a few are Windows-based as well.

Apple and Android POS systems are clear frontrunners given that these two hold more than 70% of the tablet market share and 99% of the smartphone market . But what differentiates these two leaders and how do you decide the best POS system for your business? Let’s find out.

Prioritise business sales with a POS for faster payments 1 . Simply tell us your needs 2 . Receive free quotes 3 . Compare prices and save money Save by Comparing POS System Quotes Get FREE quotes from our trusted suppliers Privacy policy 8 % What industry are you in? Restaurant - Quick Service Restaurant - Full Service Bar / Nightclub Retail - Grocery / Convenience Retail - Other Other To ensure that your quote is as accurate as possible, please select an industry closest to your requirements.

Features

We start with a head-to-head comparison of Apple POS and Android POS systems based on the top features relevant to businesses: security, flexibility, and user experience.

Security

Protecting your customers’ personal and payment data is important for your business. All cloud-based POS systems are built with data protection and encryption, and therefore come with a certain minimum guarantee on security.

Android comes with plenty of tablet options with different features and form factors to choose from. (Image credit: Samsung)

However, between Apple's iOS (operating system) and Android OS, iOS is known for its strong security in both its firmware and software layers. iOS has an added advantage: since Apple is in complete control of its hardware and software, security fixes and updates happen consistently across all their devices.

For software to be secure, it must rest on hardware that has security built in. Apple

On Android devices, it’s left to the discretion of individual device manufacturers, and if they aren’t diligent with releasing updates, you could be in trouble.

Hackers are also more likely to target the vulnerabilities in Android software than Apple POS software, due to its large number of smartphone users (73%). Moreover, since Android opens its APIs for integration, the opportunity for an intrusion is higher than in Apple, which keeps its source code closed.

Flexibility

As Linux-based, partially open source architecture, Android OS is definitively more customizable than Apple iOS. It figures, given the value of Apple's brand. So, if you're looking for a bespoke POS solution for your business, Android is an attractive choice.

Take note of the financial and mental cost you'll endure in developing a custom point of sale system, though. You'll need to A) figure out exactly what you want from the POS system for your business B) Translate that into a wireframe and C) find and hire the right developer—or developers, for speed—to redesign the Android POS system for your needs.

Make sure you do your research on who you hire, because the resulting POS package can become one of two extremes: unnecessarily complex and involve undue maintenance effort. Or, it will simply not even meet your expectations if built by a low quality developer. That said, if you’re interested in flexibility and don’t want something off the shelf, Android POS system is what you’re looking for.

If you decide to customise your Android POS software, take your time to plan out everything you need from that solution, before working with a developer. (Image credit: Yan Krukov via Pexels)

When you opt for an Apple POS, you’re tied to the iPad. Android’s compatibility with different hardware means you’ve many tablet options such as Samsung, Huawei, and Lenovo to pick from. You can play around with different tablets and then decide which one gives you the kind of user experience and performance you’re looking for.

The variety in Android’s hardware also translates to variety in form factors. From small sizes to much larger ones, even 20+ inch, you’ve the flexibility to cater to different user preferences.

It’s not that Android has a poor UX, but Apple has a loyal fan base when it comes to its sleek design and pretty user interface. There is certainly an X-factor to Apple’s screens, navigation, and overall usability. As a POS system, this translates to being able to train your staff easily and give your customers a sophisticated experience when it comes to self-service kiosks.

But it’s also worth considering that since Android has a considerably larger market share than iOS in the mobile OS space, it’s possible that more of your staff and customers are familiar with Android than Apple.

iPad stands out for its sleek design and unmatched user experience. (Image credit: Apple)

Apple wins over Android in security and user experience, but rather than a dressed-up design, if you’re looking for sturdy hardware that can withstand wear-and-tear in a busy restaurant or marketplace, Android offers you a wider range of device options.

Also, if you seek flexibility and customization, Android POS is the way to go.

Performance

iOS and Android are such closely competitive choices that it’s not easy to pinpoint which one has a better performance. You need to factor in the specific tablet model and the POS solution because regardless of the OS, individual design and implementation matter.

The differences are subtle though. Since Apple has a tighter coupling between its hardware and software and Apple keeps them in sync all the time, there are fewer chances of glitches.

Android controls just the OS software, and so integration with hardware could turn out to be buggy. This means that you need to test your POS system on the specific device you’re running (and you could be running on different devices and versions in different locations or stores) and ensure there are no performance lags.

Tight integration between the OS and the device elevates Apple’s performance. (Image credit: Apple)

Another aspect that comes into play is the frequency and consistency of software updates.

In iOS, updates are always consistent across all devices but they’re not necessarily frequent. The rigorous testing and approval process often ends up being time-consuming. On the other hand, Android’s inconsistent updates across different device manufacturers carry unforeseen performance risks.

iOS has an edge over Android due to its reliable and synchronized performance. However, Android isn’t too far behind and so, it’s better to dig deeper into the pros and cons of the specific POS solution to judge performance.

Support

AppleCare support and warranty programs are affordable and comprehensive. The customer care reps known for their attention to detail, depth of expertise, and meticulousness in resolving issues. But perhaps the greatest feature of their customer care is its availability. After all, it’s not difficult to find an AppleCare centre, wherever you are based.

(Image credit: Apple)

Android’s approach to support is more fragmented in that it depends on the specific device manufacturer’s policies and programs.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that support is bad; it just means that you need to do additional research into whether you’ve a nearby customer care centre of say, Samsung or Lenovo, and how much costs are involved.

Apple scores hands down over Android in support. But, again, don’t forget to check the individual POS system’s support availability in terms of channels, timings, and costs.

Pricing and plans

It’s no secret that Apple products cost more than Android. If you’re just setting up one store with a single counter, this difference may not matter much but if you’re setting up a multi-store model with multiple devices within each store, this could add up significantly.

However, when it comes to POS pricing , you cannot just look at device and operating system costs in isolation. You’ve to include other items such as the cost of the POS system as well as the maintenance and support costs.

(Image credit: Apple)

Most POS systems either support only iOS (e.g., Lightspeed POS) or both iOS and Android (e.g., Square). Toast POS is one of the few options which is only Android-compatible. In essence, you end up getting more flexibility with pricing plans when you pick iOS.

Apple is expensive, but you can offset this a bit by choosing a POS system that offers you a favourable pricing plan.

Verdict

Apple POS and Android POS run a tight race. The good news is you cannot go wrong with either. But you can lean towards one side based on what you’re looking for. If you’re basing your decision purely on budget, Android products will be easier on your wallet.

If you’re looking for a reliable solution and don’t want to spend time tweaking it around, Apple’s iOS is a sure winner. It also scores high on performance, user experience, security, and support. However, if your requirements are out-of-the-box and you’re keen on customization, Android POS is the right business choice