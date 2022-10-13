Apple is trying to make the lives of developers a whole lot easier

Audio player loading…

Apple has announced a new support package for developers that it hopes will help them adopt the company's latest technologies, such as the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island.

Less than a month after the launch of the latest iPhone 14 range, VP for Worldwide Developer Relations, Susan Prescott, explained that the company has seen “increased appetite for one-on-one support and conversation”.

Called ‘Ask Apple (opens in new tab)’, the new service comprises interactive Q&As and one-on-one, office hour consultations, and joins a number of other programs like Tech Talks and Meet with App Store Experts.

Ask Apple

Apple says that app creators from its Developer Program and Developer Enterprise Program can ask about things like “testing on the latest seeds; implementing new and updated frameworks from Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC); adopting new features like the Dynamic Island; moving to Swift, SwiftUI, and accessibility; and preparing their apps for new OS and hardware releases.”

Depending on the level of assistance developers need, they can connect with Apple experts on Slack to ask questions and share their learnings, or take advantage of personal consultations to discuss “code-level assistance, design guidance, input on implementing technologies and frameworks, advice on resolving issues, or help with App Review Guidelines and distribution tools.”

According to MacRumours (opens in new tab), the one-on-one sessions are bookable in 25-minute slots.

The company says Ask Apple will be an ongoing series. The first round of opportunities is set for the week of October 17, 2022, with no word on future dates. More importantly, Ask Apple is designed to be free of charge within the environment of a Developer account.