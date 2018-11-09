Anthem will have at least a small connection with the Mass Effect games

It doesn't look like we'll be seeing a new Mass Effect game anytime soon, but BioWare is keeping the franchise fresh in our minds in its upcoming online RPG Anthem.

In celebration of N7 Day (the unofficial Mass Effect holiday), Anthem and Mass Effect lead producer Michael Gamble tweeted an image of N7 armor being worn in the Fort Tarsis hub.

The N7 armor is the iconic body suit worn by Mass Effect's protagonist Commander Shepard.

You can check out Gamble's tweet below:

They celebrate #N7day in Fort Tarsis too! pic.twitter.com/kOkOHo1dylNovember 7, 2018

Gamble didn't release any details about when or how this skin will be made available to players, but we're pretty excited to get a piece of Mass Effect in BioWare's new IP.

In addition to this teaser tweet, BioWare tweeted a video examining the past and future of the Mass Effect franchise, and confirmed that Mass Effect Andromeda is now enhanced for Xbox One X.

You can check out BioWare's video below if you're feeling a big nostalgic:

This year we take a look back—and a glimpse at the future of Mass Effect. #N7Day pic.twitter.com/E8fLH1ftx8November 7, 2018

Anthem is due to release on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on February 22, 2019.