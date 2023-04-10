Ampere's new workstation could bring in a whole new dawn for developers

Ampere has slipped a new Altra developer kit into its catalog, with software creators firmly in its sights.

Revealed in a tweet (opens in new tab) from the company’s head of edge, Joe Speed, the Altra Dev Kit (opens in new tab), described by the company as an IoT prototype kit, is based on the Altra and is available in 32-core, 64-core, and 80-core formats costing $2,003, $2,518, and $2,621 respectively.

According to Ampere, the modules have been designed specifically with industrial embedded applications in mind, where long life, low failure rate, and strict revision control are all important.

Ampere Altra Dev Kit

At its heart are SoCs with either 32, 64, or 80 64-bit ARMv8.2 cores, which promise 1.7GHz, 2.2GHz, or 2.6GHz respectively.

Its COM-HPC Server base uses as many as three x16 and two x4 PCIe slots, two M.2 connectors, and four USB 3.0/2.0 ports. A further Gigabit Ethernet LAN port and GPIOs round up the Dev Kit’s connectivity, allowing a maximum of 768GB of DDR4 memory.

On top of the Dev Kit, Ampere is also offering a pre-build Developer Platform (opens in new tab) with the same number of cores ($3,250, $4,200, and $4,784) with a three to four week lead time, along with a 128-core version ($5,658) with a six to eight week wait time. Each also has the option to add a further four 10GbE LAN ports to the single GbE LAN port, though many of the models have sold out currently.

From the box, the Dev Platform runs Ubuntu Server OS however other operating systems are compatible including consumer-focused Windows.

While the 750W power unit does present a pretty hefty environmental consideration, Ampere will offer an optional liquid cooling assembly.