AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs absolutely obliterates Intel processors in one-sided workstation test

Here’s some encouraging news for anyone thinking about building their next workstation with the just launched AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors. In an extensive test the latest AMD series wipes the floor with their Intel price-twins.

The new AMD processors performed admirably well in our benchmarks and early tests. Custom PC builders Puget Systems also wanted to test AMDs claims of the performance benefits of the Ryzen 5000 series and gauge the processors in various real-world scenarios such as video and photo editing, game development, photogrammetry, and more.

Their results, like ours, justify the unprecedented demand for the Ryzen 5000 series.

Performance powerhouse

In the Puget Systems tests, the Ryzen 5000 easily out-paced similarly priced processors from Intel, all across the board.

Of particular note is the performance of the Ryzen 9 5900X and 5950X that out-performed the Intel X-Series CPUs by about 40%.

In several tests, even Ryzen 5000 processors on the lower end of the scale, the 5600X and Ryzen 7 5800X, topped the similarly-priced Intel Core i5 10600K and Core i9 10900K by around 10%. However, the Ryzen 7 5800X was second best to the Intel Core i9 10900K in some applications, and even then not by much.

In short, in virtually all the tests, the closest competitor to a AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor was another processor from the same series. It’s no surprise then that Puget Systems is considering moving a significant number of their rigs to the AMD Ryzen 5000 series.