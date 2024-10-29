PS5 Slim and DualSense Anniversary Edition restock live: the latest on PS Direct's stock drop

In exciting news, we're expecting a PS5 Slim Anniversary and DualSense restock at PlayStation Direct today! While Sony hasn't outwardly confirmed it publicly in a statement or social media post, two pages have been updated to hint strongly at restocks coming at 9am PT today.

This is excellent for anyone who missed out the last two times at PS Direct in September and at other retailers earlier this month, and with it being direct at the source, we're hopeful of it being a sizeable restock.

Chances of bagging a PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition pre-order or a PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense pre-order have been few and far between, particularly in the US, so I'm thrilled folks are getting another chance.

While this restock looks to only be for the PS5 Slim Digital Edition console and the PS5 DualSense controller from the wider PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders and only in the US, we'll be keeping tabs across the other products as well as stock in the UK too, just in case.

Below we've gathered all the best quick links and information for this stock drop and will be covering it live to get you where you need to be quickly.

30th Anniversary pre-orders