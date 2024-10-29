Live
PS5 Slim and DualSense Anniversary Edition restock live: the latest on PS Direct's stock drop
In exciting news, we're expecting a PS5 Slim Anniversary and DualSense restock at PlayStation Direct today! While Sony hasn't outwardly confirmed it publicly in a statement or social media post, two pages have been updated to hint strongly at restocks coming at 9am PT today.
This is excellent for anyone who missed out the last two times at PS Direct in September and at other retailers earlier this month, and with it being direct at the source, we're hopeful of it being a sizeable restock.
Chances of bagging a PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition pre-order or a PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense pre-order have been few and far between, particularly in the US, so I'm thrilled folks are getting another chance.
While this restock looks to only be for the PS5 Slim Digital Edition console and the PS5 DualSense controller from the wider PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders and only in the US, we'll be keeping tabs across the other products as well as stock in the UK too, just in case.
Below we've gathered all the best quick links and information for this stock drop and will be covering it live to get you where you need to be quickly.
30th Anniversary pre-orders
PS5 Slim Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Edition bundle: $499.99 at PlayStation Direct (check for stock at 9am PT, Oct 29)
The PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Digital Edition is what we're all here for today at PS Direct, and we're expecting stock to drop at 9am PT!
DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition: $79 at PlayStation Direct (check for stock at 9am PT, Oct 29)
We're also expecting to see a restock of the 30th Anniversary DualSense controller today at 9am PT, so strap, get ready on this page and get your details in order.
Another PlayStation hardware stock drop or launch is fast becoming old news for me, as I've been covering them for more than half a decade now, stretching back to before the original shortage of PS5s in 2020 and 2021. I'm also a huge PlayStation fanatic, and am absolutely the target audience for the 30th Anniversary collection, being an enthusiast for the brand and the consoles.
LIVE: Latest Updates
But the DualSense is a also kind of a big deal
I love the 30th Anniversary DualSense controller and think it's a superb addition to the whole 30th Anniversary Collection - something shared by many other fans given how quickly it sold out in the US when it was available and how quickly it goes in the UK too whenever stock pops up.
Its relatively low price (compared to the other items in the collection) as well as its potential for immediate integration into a setup (everyone always wants a bigger collection of DualSenses, right?) means it's particularly attractive to many fans so we'd get in position early for the restock of this item too.
The PS5 Slim is the big attraction
The PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Digital Edition console is a huge attraction in this restock and is likely to sell out extremely quickly once again.
It features that great retro aesthetic and comes with a disc drive cover for if you want to add a disc drive to it down the line - it comes as a digital-only by default.
Below is the main PS Direct link for the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary console as well as a bunch of other retailer inks you can use to check availability - just in case.
Why we're here and what we know
This PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary restock has only recently come to light with both listing pages for the PS5 Slim bundle and the PS5 DualSense changing in the past few days to include a 'check back' note.
While we had almost totally given up on any more proper restocks in the US for any of the 30th Anniversary Collection, today seems like we're going to get another bite at the cherry. Both pages now display the note "Please check back on October 29th at 9 AM PDT" which is our clearest indicator of a restock happening in just a matter of hours!
As mentioned at the top of our article here, we aren't expecting any other 30th Anniversary items to get stock drops today but we'd keep those links to hand just in case. I'd recommend doing the same if you're in the UK too as sometimes stock drops can be replicated.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the imminent PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary stock drop and 30th Anniversary DualSense restock at PlayStation Direct.
The team and I will be bringing the latest links and stock information to you right here as it happens to hopefully give you a great chance of scoring a limited edition console or DualSense.
So strap in, check out all the links on this page, and bookmark PS Direct's pages, as this could be an intense ride.