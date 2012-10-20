Microsoft Wedge Mobile Keyboard review

Along with the Microsoft Wedge Touch Mouse, the Microsoft Wedge Mobile Keyboard has been released in preparation for Windows 8. It doesn't have a design as divisive as the Wedge Touch Mouse, but it complements it with the same black and silver colour scheme.

It's a small keyboard - not any longer than most tablets, and so typing on it for long periods can be quite uncomfortable. However the buttons feel good, and it's a huge improvement on using an on-screen keyboard on your tablet.

Again, there's no dongle included, so the tablet or PC you pair it with needs to have Bluetooth. Setting it up was as simple as inserting the batteries, then going to 'Change PC settings' in Windows 8 and clicking Add a device. Windows 8 found the keyboard without trouble, and after entering a unique code on the keyboard for security, everything was pared up.

Icons for Windows 8's charms are included above the 'F' keys, which makes navigating Windows 8 much easier. In fact, combining the Microsoft Wedge Touch Mouse and the Microsoft Wedge Mobile Keyboard - essentially turning your tablet into a mini desktop PC - makes using Windows 8 a much more pleasant experience.

The Microsoft Wedge Mobile Keyboard is quite easy to carry about because it's small, thin and light and comes with a protective case that can fold and double as a stand for a tablet.

Verdict

Overall the Microsoft Wedge Mobile Keyboard isn't a keyboard that you'd want to use with a desktop PC, but if you're going to be doing a lot of writing on your tablet, then it is essential, and the Windows 8-specific shortcut keys are incredibly handy.