Western Digital My Book Studio Edition II 6TB review

Western Digital has never been slow in adding its largest capacity drives to its external drive family, and once it released the world's first internal 3TB drive, the Caviar Green 3TB, it was only a matter of time before it stuck it in an external enclosure.

But what if 3TB of external storage isn't enough for you? Western Digital has the solution – stick two 3TB Caviar Greens in a box, RAID them up and voila, you have the latest addition to the external range of drives, the 6TB (yes, 6TB, you read that right) My Book Studio Edition II (WDH2Q60000).

This range of drives comes under WD's Desktop for Mac banner. Although they work with Windows, there's a compromise for Windows users when it comes to one of the four interfaces WD used to access the My Book Studio Edition II's monstrous capacity.