Intel Nehalem Xeon X5570 review

A good upgrade to the current Intel CPU lineup but they are a bit on the pricey side

The silicon inside Intel's latest dual-socket Xeon is essentially the same CPU die found in the Core i7 desktop CPU, and therefore a monolithic quad-core design manufactured using Intel's 45nm production technology.

Likewise, each core has a dedicated L2 cache memory pool of 256KB, supplemented by 8MB of shared L3 cache.

Things get more exciting, however, when you compare this CPU with Intel's outgoing Xeons (and AMD's competing Opterons). Nehalem's heady mix of high bandwidth, low-latency architecture and raw core power delivers parallel processing performance that is truly monstrous.

In our benchmarks, a pair of X5570s running at 2.93GHz are anywhere from 50 to 100 per cent faster than two 2.7GHz 'Shanghai' Opterons, the fastest multi-socket AMD processor that we've tested.

Of course, it's not just the Opteron that looks silly. Intel's previous Xeons also take a brutal beating from their successor.