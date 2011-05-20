Swann SportsCam DVR-460 review

There are lots of once-in-a-lifetime experiences that you might regret not filming so you can later share them with (and sometimes bore) friends and family. From swimming with dolphins to charity skydives and everything in between, the Swann SportsCam DVR-460 aims to capture it.

It's a small, robust camera that comes with a waterproof casing (up to 65ft) and plenty of straps to securely attach it to yourself.

This is a very versatile camera. For example, before you haul yourself up a ladder to repair some guttering you could first inspect the damage by attaching the DVR-460 to a pole, filming the guttering, then watching it on your computer.

The camera's size means it can be a bit tricky to set up. There are two switches on the body, for turning it on and off, and for enabling sound recording. There are also two small buttons for recording film and taking still shots, and a Micro SD slot.

The camera can take cards up to 16GB in size, but it doesn't have any built-in memory, so you'll need to buy a Micro SD card to use it.

There are also two tiny LEDs, one red and one green. These flash to tell you what the camera is doing, and how much battery life is left.

It's worth reading the manual, otherwise you might miss out on footage because you didn't know that four green flashes mean there's less that 24 per cent charge left.

The camera records footage at 640 x 480 pixels, and the results are pretty good considering the device can easily sit in the palm of your hand. You won't want to record your home videos on it, but as a rough and ready camera that can endure a lot of punishment, the quality is surprisingly good.

For £60, you get a decent sports camera that has many more uses than you might think.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview