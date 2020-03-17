Zoho's new suite of apps can help your business during the coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak has led many businesses to allow their employees to work from home and because of this a number of software companies including Google, Microsoft, Cisco and now Zoho are offering their online collaboration tools to users for free.

Zoho Remotely is a new suite of apps designed to help remote workers stay productive while working from home. The suite contains 11 apps in total including ones for online meetings, training sessions, storage, project management and word processing among others.

To help businesses dealing with a large number of employees now working remotely, Zoho has decided to provide organizations and individuals with its new suite of apps for free until July 1st.

Zoho Remotely

Zoho Remotely is currently limited to 10 users per organizations but according to a company representative, businesses can “request more users as they go. And Zoho will assist in setting this up.

In a blog post announcing its new suite of apps, Zoho explained that its own employees are currently using them to work remotely, saying;

“Until the Coronavirus (COVID-19) has been brought under control, a majority of our 8000+ employees across 10+ countries will be working from home. We’re able to make this shift quickly, in part, because our suite of apps were designed, specifically, to support and foster remote collaboration. Since more and more companies are adopting similar work from home (WFH) policies, we wanted to offer the same set of tools we use to everyone for free, during this time.”

While other software companies are also offering free tools for remote workers, organizations that want to keep all of their documents, meetings and storage in one place should consider giving Zoho Remotely a try for themselves.

We've also highlighted the best videoconferencing software

Via CNET