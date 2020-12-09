Xiaomi's tiny photo printer looks a lot like a popular Pokemon

What is it? The Xiaomi portable Bluetooth printer is a very small printer that is bright fluorescent yellow.

What makes it special? It looks like a cross between Pikachu, the most popular Pokemon, and a miniature printer. It's also the first printer from Chinese behemoth Xiaomi.

Why should I buy it? If you are looking for a printer that can produce Polaroid-like pictures on the go, then you won't find anything cheaper. If you're lucky enough to prove us wrong, let us know via Twitter.

How much does it cost? That deal is available from Banggood for $65.99 (about £50/AU$90) until December 31, 2020, when you use code BGDec08 at checkout, a code that applies to the CZ Warehouse. That's an extra $30 off the current sale price of $95.99. Overall, you get more than 40% off its suggested retail price.

Cheapest price Xiaomi portable Bluetooth printer: $109.99 $65.99 at Banggood

What else should we know? It uses a ZINK (Zero Ink) technology to deliver one 50mm x 76mm print in 45 seconds with a print resolution of 313 x 400 dpi and support for up to three connected devices.

Any cons? The cost of the consumables is prohibitive at $62 per 100 prints. Other than that, as long as you can live with its intrinsic limitations (printing speed and small printing area), it makes for a decent portable printer.

Have you reviewed it? Not yet, but we've reviewed the HP Sprocket photo printer, a more expensive rival.

