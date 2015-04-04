Microsoft turns 40: here's every milestone since 1975

Although the date that Microsoft is generally considered to have started is April 4, 1975, the seeds were sown on the first day of the same year when the MITS Altair 8800 appeared on the cover of Popular Electronics and got the creative juices inside Messrs Allen and Gates going.

From there, they created BASIC, the following month, as the first computer programming language for a PC and sold it to MITS (Micro Instrumentation and Telemetry Systems) of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

This is where Allen and Gates moved to from Boston; Microsoft was co-founded at that very location (albeit under a different name) and by July, BASIC had officially shipped as v2 in both 4KB and 8KB editions. The long journey had begun.