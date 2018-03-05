WhatsApp brings preview and lock features to voice recordings

The WABetaInfo report shows that WhatsApp is working on bringing the ‘Locked Recording’ feature to Android, a ‘Preview Recording’ component to smartphones as well as extending the time period in which users can omit messages through ‘Delete for Everyone’.

The tests will be active on Android beta versions 2.18.70 and 2.18.71.

WhatsApp is forever adapting and changing like its parent company, Facebook. The dissatisfaction with the ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature was on the basis of only having a 7-minute window in which users can initiate the command, else it will no longer be an option.

So, WhatsApp Beta will now allow the time frame to extended from a mere 420 seconds to 4,096 seconds, which is essentially a little longer than an hour. As per the report, it’s expected that is feature will roll out to iOS and Android users soon.

The ‘Locked Recording’ feature is something that’s already implemented on the iOS platform but wasn’t transitioned onto Android for reasons that are unclear.

This aspect basically allows the user to lock an ongoing voice recording so that they don’t have to incessantly long press the record icon. It’s a boon for people who have experienced the, once in a blue moon, finger slip whereby an incomplete voice note gets delivered. The update is expected to roll out by the end of March.

The ‘Preview Recording’ component will further aid the messaging of voice notes, so that users can listen to their recordings before sending them out. It’s a pretty straight forward addition and should be available on the official version of WhatsApp soon, but as of now, there is no specific timeline that has been divulged.

Additionally, WhatsApp has been working on bringing the Stickers feature from Facebook onto their platform. The newest development on that front has been that once the Stickers option is available, the user will be able to view the size of different packs before making a choice on which one to download.