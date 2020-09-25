Web.com adds Pro SEO services and Online Store products

The Web.com Group has announced a range of professional services for its website building and web hosting platform, Web.com .

The new features include Pro Website and Pro SEO services aimed at small business owners who lack the expertise and time to develop a professional site independently.

The Pro Website services include a bespoke web design tool with in-house designers, a Pro Online Store feature that includes advanced e-commerce functions, and high-end support. Pro Website also enables customers to utilize Web.com designers to upgrade an existing site so there’s no need to start from scratch if you already have the basic architecture in place.

Web.com’s Pro SEO service enables users to develop and implement SEO strategies with ease. All SEO tasks are completed by SEO specialists from Web.com Group’s Online Marketing Team so business owners require no prior knowledge of the subject.

Other features include a Pro Business Directory, on- and off-page SEO, and Pro SEO Content.

All tasks, including web development and SEO, are completed on a milestone by milestone basis. This enables website owners to better allocate funds to specific features and functions while businesses on strict budgets can easily manage expenditure. For example, a web store might decide to direct more funds towards increasing referral links.

“When customers turn to Web.com Group, they are partnering with some of the industry’s most dedicated and knowledgeable experts,” said Sharon Rowlands, CEO and president of Web.com Group.

“Our employees and the services they provide are what set Web.com Group apart. By delivering a truly differentiated Pro Website and Pro SEO offering, we can help our customers accelerate their business and succeed online.”

The new services are already available to existing Web.com customers. In the next few months, the services will be rolled out to Network Solutions and Register.com customers too—alongside Web.com, these platforms make-up the Web.com Group.