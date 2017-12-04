Volkswagen goes ruggedized

The race for connected cars is hotting up. Ruggedized computer specialist, Getac has collaborated with Volkswagen in the development of devices for vehicle diagnostics.

With the "Professional" diagnostic device, the VAS 6150E notebook based on the Getac S410 and the "Premium" VAS 6160E tablet based on the new Getac A140, the Volkswagen Group’s workshops now have a benchmark for the diagnostics of vehicles for the VW, Audi, Skoda and Seat brands as well as for the VW utility vehicles.

The devices combines some components that are already integrated, such as the Offboard Diagnostic Information System Service and the Diagnostic Interface, a system that has been tested extensively according to Volkswagen’s high quality standards.

Growth in auto sales

To meet Volkswagen’s requirements, Getac had to adapt its devices “We are proud to have set another automotive milestone through the intensive cooperation with Volkswagen. Our teams worked hand in hand in order to create an optimal solution for Volkswagen in terms of functionality, reliability and supply chain processes,” said Rick Hwang president of the rugged business unit at Getac Technology.

He said that car manufacturers were increasingly looking at ruggedized devices for their vehicles. “The market share of our rugged equipment is also growing steadily in the automotive industry, a result of the combination of our innovative attitude and continuous development of the latest technologies with the highest reliability and maximum flexibility.”

“With the use of Getac's robust hardware, we are undertaking a change of supplier and we can therefore offer our customers workshop-capable, high-quality diagnostic equipment in a very good price-performance ratio” said Dr. Karl-Friederich Bremeier, manager of factory equipment, Group Service Volkswagen.