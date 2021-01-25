This clever Windows 10X feature will prevent thieves from resetting stolen devices

A useful new security feature is set to be included with Windows 10X that makes it much more difficult for thieves to wipe a stolen device. The new streamlined version of Windows 10 is expected to launch in spring this year and come with a number of handy additions.

When it arrives, Windows 10X will have a new “anti-theft protection” solution built-in that prevents thieves from restoring a device to factory settings and selling it on. With Windows 10, this is currently easy to achieve simply by accessing “settings” and clicking “Reset this PC.” However, with Windows 10X, anti-theft protection means that any individual attempting to wipe a device first needs to enter the device PIN or the Microsoft account credentials previously associated with the device.

"Anti-theft protection prevents someone else from resetting your device and re-using it,” the settings page for the new feature reads. “When anti-theft protection is on, you will need to enter your PIN or Microsoft account password before resetting and re-using this device."

Here's our list of the best business PCs

We've put together a list of the best business laptops available

Also, these are the best mobile workstations on the market

Major changes

The new security feature makes a lot of sense given that it is currently extremely easy for thieves to resell stolen Windows goods. Microsoft previously had a similar feature for its Windows Mobile operating system but there are no concrete plans to bring anti-theft protection to the regular Windows 10 platform.

Windows 10X is designed to be a modular, lightweight version of the Windows 10 operating system, specifically designed for portable devices – which is perhaps why Microsoft has prioritized the platform for its new security offering.

Among the other new changes announced for Windows 10X, the Start Menu is set to be replaced by a static app launcher, rounded corners will be returning, and it looks like Cortana will no longer be supported.

Also, check out our roundup of the best workstations on the market

Via Bleeping Computer