The Microsoft Store's LibreOffice app requests cash and webcam access

The enormously popular open source office suite LibreOffice has appeared in the Microsoft Store – with an alarming surprise. LibreOffice is an open source project and has always been free to download, even for commercial use, but the app in the Microsoft Store carries a price tag of $2.99/£2.49.

The app description suggests this is just a way for the software's creators to solicit donations, and selecting 'Free trial' rather than 'Buy' will download the full suite with no strings attached.

However, Italo Vignoli of The Document Foundation informed Bleeping Computer that the non-profit organization had no connection to the third party '.net' that published the software.

Access all areas

LibreOffice's source code is freely available for anyone to edit, so it's unclear whether the program itself was manipulated before being shared on the store. However, we noticed that the app permissions request all system resources (including your camera, microphone and location) plus access to your internet connection, so it's not a risk worth taking.

If you want to try LibreOffice, grab it from the official site as a direct download or a torrent. You can also make a donation to support the project (which is completely optional) or get involved with the project's community of volunteers.