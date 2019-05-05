The Elder Scrolls: Blades is now available for everyone

After a period of invite-only early access, Bethesda has announced that The Elder Scrolls: Blades can now be downloaded and played by everyone with a supported iOS or Android device.

That's right, there's no need to register for early access or even use a Bethesda account, you can just download the game from Google Play or the App Store now.

Early Access for all! #Blades is now open to all players—no Bethesda net account required.Play now via @AppStoreGames or @GooglePlay: https://t.co/9eIZWnRF3E pic.twitter.com/gAH1epmqDDMay 2, 2019

When it was first announced, it was confirmed that Elder Scrolls: Blades would be coming to PC and consoles as well as mobile but for the moment the release is limited to mobile devices. That’s no bad thing, though; in our hands-on review of the game we found Blades to be “a thoroughly enjoyable experience” despite not being a completely fresh take on the universe.

While it’s now open to everyone, The Elder Scrolls: Blades is still a work-in-progress early access game and this is worth bearing in mind before you play. According to Bethesda's FAQ, however, any early access progress or purchases you make will be carried over to the main game.

If you just can’t wait until The Elder Scrolls 6 for a new Tamriel fix, then you can download The Elder Scrolls: Blades now on iOS and Android.