The best gaming keyboards in India for June 2019

Choosing a great gaming keyboard can be a tough task especially when there are so many options in the market. You see, a good dedicated gaming keyboard coupled with a powerful desktop setup can make or break your gameplay experience. There's a reason behind the existence of dedicated keyboards to assist players during games which is why investing in one can help you win you that match.

Mechanical keyboards can drastically help you improvise in-game skills and even the reflexes. It's the kind of keyboard that gamers usually swear by as they are more durable than others. In addition, there are a couple of factors that need to be taken into account while zeroing in on the keyboard of your choice. One of them is the type of switches that the particular gaming keyboard uses. There are keyboards out there with linear switches which don't offer feedback when the keys are depressed and then there are tactile switches which register a keystroke by offering feedback when the key hits an actuation point.

We have listed below some of the best gaming keyboards that are available in India so that you don't have to go through the whole ordeal of testing out different keyboards before you select one.

1. Razer BlackWidow Elite

Interface: Wired | Keyboard backlighting: Yes | Programmable keys: Yes

New mechanical switches

Digital dial to control media playback

Wrist-rest

USB 2.0 and 3.5mm audio pass through

Lengthy cord

One of the best mechanical keyboards by Razer, the Blackwidow Elite features an updated mechanical switch which adds more stability and safeguards the internals against lint and even usual spills of water. Buyers have the option to choose from three types of switches for the keyboard- Green, Orange and Yellow. The three of them have a specific design that makes them different in their functionality. The Green switch offers tactile and clicky feedback while the orange switch has tactile and silent feedback. The Blackwidow Elite is also available without any feedback on key-press through the yellow switch.

In addition, the Elite has a 3.5mm audio and a USB 2.0 passthrough which is a cherry on the cake. It has a dedicated dial which assists in media playback and is customizable. To top it all off, Razer Blackwidow Elite supports Hypershift, allowing users to assign a macro function to each key.

2. HyperX Alloy Elite

A Cherry MX-powered circus of value

Interface: Wired | Keyboard backlighting: Yes | Programmable keys: No

Reasonably priced and fully featured

Handy media keys

Seriously thick cable

No macro programming

Following in the footsteps of Kingston’s first HyperX-branded gaming keyboard, namely the HyperX Alloy FPS, the HyperX Alloy Elite tweaks the company’s first winning keyboard to provide only a few subtle changes. You get media keys, a light bar and even a palm rest, all of which were previously absent. They’re also a series of delightful treats, making for a value proposition that shouldn’t be ignored.

Read the full review: HyperX Alloy Elite

3. Logitech G413 Carbon

Sleek, cheap and responsive

Interface: Wired | Keyboard backlighting: Yes | Programmable keys: No

Sophisticated, refined design

Full-on mechanical switches

No dedicated media buttons

Slow USB 2.0 pass through

Logitech has been seemingly going out of its way to make only the most high-end, cutting-edge peripherals without taking value into consideration. That’s all changed with the G413 Carbon, a mechanical keyboard that sacrifices RGB backlighting and customisable macro keys in favour of an affordable price tag.

Its low-profile appearance may look simple in comparison to competing keyboards, but the Logitech G413 Carbon has a magnesium-alloy skeleton exposure. Though the Romer-G switches might be a turnoff for Cherry MX enthusiasts, they’re virtually silent, fairly responsive and rated for 70 million actuations.

Read the full review: Logitech G413 Carbon

4. Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2

Steeled for online gaming

Interface: Wired | Keyboard backlighting: Yes | Programmable keys: 5

Great mechanical switch keys

Comfy wrist rest

Very pricey

Only one USB slot

Hoping to find a gaming keyboard that matches the rest of your Chroma-lit accessories? Then this is the one you want. Not only does the BlackWidow Chroma V2 carry an equal balance of comfort and performance, but it went a few steps ahead in the process.

Complemented by the fact that Razer has tacked on five macro keys that can be assigned to virtually any in-game action, the BlackWidow Chroma V2 supports 16.8 million colors worth of LED lighting as well.

Read the full review: Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2

5. Corsair K63 Wireless

Wireless PC gaming at its finest

Interface: Wireless | Keyboard backlighting: Yes | Programmable keys: Yes

Perfect couch gaming

Fully featured

Flimsy palmrest clips

We have seen plenty of wireless gaming mice over the last few years, but not many wireless gaming keyboards. Until now. The Corsair K63 Wireless keyboard takes what made the wired version of the K63 great and transfers it into the wireless version – without sacrificing much at all.

Packing tight Cherry MX Red switches, full RGB lighting and convenient media controls, the K63 wireless shows us what wireless keyboards can be capable of in 2018.

Read the full review: Corsair K63 Wireless

6. Corsair K95 RGB Platinum

This mechanical animal has cheetah-like speeds

Interface: Wired | Keyboard backlighting: Yes | Programmable keys: Yes

Hypnotic disco lighting

Classy aluminum build

Awkward software

Rubber palm rest gets grungy quickly

Like the Corsair K70 Rapidfire before it, the K95 RGB Platinum is a gaming-first mechanical keyboard with plenty of versatility to get the job done. The simple arrangement of a single row of six macro keys keeps this QWERTY keyboard neat and organised. The software may be sloppy, but if all you’re doing is assigning macros, you may not even need it.

The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum has 8MB of memory dedicated for storing profiles. The keyboard is backlit and supports 16.8 million colours. Its military grade aluminium body makes it well suited for travel as well.

7. Razer Cynosa Chroma

A keyboard you can get wet

Interface: Wired | Keyboard backlighting: Yes | Programmable keys: Yes

Affordable

Low-profile build

Membrane switches

If you’re new to PC gaming, and you want a keyboard that’ll perform admirably without the high price tag that a lot of mechanical keyboards carry, the Razer Cynosa Chroma might be for you. It might not have the tactile clickiness of a higher-end board, but the hybrid mesh switches perform well enough, boasting a 1ms polling rate and 10-key rollover. That’s not to mention the sick RGB lighting.

Read the full review: Razer Cynosa Chroma

8. Razer Ornata

Combining mechanical and membrane into one

Interface: Wired | Keyboard backlighting: Full color | Programmable keys: No

Tactile and clicky actuation

Magnetic plush wrist rest

Short key throw won't jive with everyone

The choice between mechanical and membrane keys has been a difficult one for some. But now Razer brings the two together with its 'Mecha-Membrane' Ornata keyboard.

These new keyboards have shorter keys, the tactile feel of the green switches from the Blackwidow X Chroma, and an audible click. Just like its other products, the Ornata features a fully customisable, per-key backlight and it comes with a plush pleather wrist rest too.

9. Logitech G810

A minimalist gaming weapon

Interface: Wired | Keyboard backlighting: Yes | Programmable keys: Yes

Satisfying Romer G switches

Minimal design

No USB pass-through ports

Logitech has followed up its Orion Spark G910 mechanical keyboard with the G810, which arrives with a refreshingly grown-up feel. Sporting Logitech's own Romer G switches, which aren't quite as squishy as Cherry's various switches, the G810 possesses a snappier feel than other gaming keyboards whether typing or gaming.

Featuring smart media keys that work equally well on both Windows and OS X, Logitech's latest keyboard is a solid all-round offering. If you're fed up of the weird markings, LCD screens and strange parts that come with competing "gamer-focused" keyboards, the G810 might be for you.

10. SteelSeries Apex M500

A great bit of no-frills gaming kit

Interface: Wired | Keyboard backlighting: Yes | Programmable keys: Yes

Minimal design

Attractive blue backlighting

No media keys

Cherry MX Reds only

Many mechanical keyboards are gaudy and unwieldy, aimed at gamers on the, err, ostentatious side. That's not the case with the SteelSeries Apex M500. Like the Logitech G810, the Apex M500 eschews unnecessary bells and whistles in favor of clean design and bare essentials. While it's lacking media keys, macros and other such extras, it benefits from a compact design that wastes no space. Tailored towards e-Sports, its minimal leanings are refreshing and it looks great on a desk, accompanied by the right monitor and the right mouse, of course.