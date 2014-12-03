EMC's Spanning announces plans for Microsoft Office 365 integration

Spanning, formerly Spanning Backup, will launch a Microsoft Office 365 data backup and recovery tool in the first half of 2015, Spanning President and CEO Jeff Erramouspe has revealed. Spanning was acquired by EMC in October.

The SaaS backup and recovery tool is available for Google Apps, Salesforce and other products, but so far Office has been left out of the party.

That will change next year, Erramouspe said.

What it does

Spanning for Microsoft Office 365 will let users back up data from smartphones, tablets and desktop machines. The service is designed to provide businesses with protection from user error and hackers, among other data threats.

The service will cost in the range of $40 (about £25, AU$47) per user per year, Erramouspe added, clarifying that the price hasn't been exactly nailed down yet.

Similar solutions exist for Office 365, namely Cloudfinder, but Erramouspe said his service will do a better job restoring data for Office clients.

"Cloudfinder does a great job on the backup side," he said. "But we do a better job on the restore side for Office 365."

Responsive design

Spanning for Office 365, Salesforce and Google will include a responsive design interface that will enable users to back up data with a similar experience regardless of whether they're using a mobile device or a desktop computer.